Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd has confirmed Shona Platt’s exit storyline as actress Julia Goulding goes on maternity leave.

Recently Julia gave birth to her second child and the actress has gone on maternity leave.

This means the Coronation Street writers needed to find a way to explain her character’s absence.

Coronation Street: Jack P Shepherd confirms Shona’s exit

Now Jack, who plays Shona’s husband David, has explained what is happening with Shona.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk Jack said: “David’s going to be on his own in the house to sort of pick up the pieces and try and sort Max out himself if he can.

“Shona’s gone to look after Lily in London. She’s on some footballing course that James Bailey’s organised.

“He’s teaching her football and Shona’s looking after her down there, like a chaperone for six week’s while Julia’s on maternity leave.

“So David’s the only one to try and sort Max out and hopefully stop him before he goes too far with all the right wing stuff. It won’t be easy because the more he says ‘don’t do that,’ the further away he goes.”

Julia Goulding gives birth

Last month, Julia announced the birth of her second child.

Sharing a picture of herself and husband Ben Silver holding the baby carrier on Tuesday, November 16, she wrote: “On Saturday our little girl arrived.

“We’re absolutely elated and Franklin is besotted with his little sister, Emmeline Beanie Silver. She’s perfect.”

Julia’s Corrie co-stars congratulated her on the new arrival.

Paddy Bever who plays Shona’s stepson Max commented: “The most amazing news.”

Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Metcalfe, wrote: “Oooh Congratulations.”

Leanne Battersby actress Jane Danson said: “She’s absolutely gorgeous – congratulations darling.”

Julia and Ben are also parents to three year old Franklin.

