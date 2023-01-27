Coronation Street isn’t on tonight (Friday January 27, 2023), due to the an FA Cup football match filling Corrie’s usual slot.

Tonight’s episode of Corrie aired yesterday (Thursday January 26, 2023).

When will Coronation Street next air on ITV?

Corrie won’t air until next week (Credit: ITV)

When will Coronation Street next air?

Coronation Street isn’t on tonight.

This is due to the Manchester City v Arsenal FA Cup football match airing in Corrie’s place instead.

To make up for tonight’s lost episode, Coronation Street aired yesterday at 9.00-10.00pm on ITV.

This marked the last of Coronation Street’s episodes for this week.

Fans who missed yesterday’s episode are able to catch-up on it over on ITVX.

The ITV soap will now not air until next week.

The next episode of Corrie will air on Monday, next week (Monday January 30, 2023).

Damon worries Nick (Credit: ITV)

What to expect of Monday night’s Corrie

On Monday night, as Max’s charge gets changed to Encouragement of Terrorism, David speaks to a solicitor.

The solicitor puts forward the argument that Max was groomed and was a victim.

David promises that he’ll pay the solicitor all of the fees if it means that Max has the best defence.

Will Max’s defence be enough to stop him from going to prison?

Elsewhere, Hope plans on getting revenge for Cilla the Chinchilla’s death and makes out that Peanut has bitten her.

She gets Sam to borrow Vin Diesel the Weasel from the barber’s and puts his mouth on her arm.

She then goes up to Peanut and screams.

But, will Fiz and Beth work out that Peanut’s been framed by Hope?

Also, Nick is concerned when Damon brings in a DJ kit to the Bistro for their Boozy Night.

As Damon shows Sam how to use the equipment, Nick’s furious.

Is Sam in Danger?

We hope not!

Don’t miss out on all this and more in Monday night’s episode of Corrie.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will you miss Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.