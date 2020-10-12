Coronation Street star Isabella Flanagan, who plays Hope Stape, has posed for pictures with her family dog Daisy.

Isabella’s mum, Rachel, posted the adorable snaps to her Instagram account.

In the first picture, Daisy looks distracted as Isabella holds something above her head. And in the second photo the two can be seen snuggled up together.

View this post on Instagram Girls best friend…… A post shared by Rachel Flanagan (@rachelflanagan84) on Oct 6, 2020 at 12:24pm PDT

Rachel captioned the post: “Girls best friend…”

Her followers commented on the post saying how cute they looked.

One wrote: “Lovely photo.”

A second commented: “Aww how cute.”

A third added: “Aww lovely pics.”

Isabella is well known for playing Hope on Coronation Street. However she has not been on-screen as much due to the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Julie Hesmondhalgh reveals she watches Corrie ‘religiously’ byt Hayley ‘had to die’

Isabella has proved to be an animal lover. Recently Rachel told her social media followers that she and Bella had been ‘bunny sitting’ and Bella was in love.

Coronation Street: Isabrella Flanagan returning to work

Earlier this month, Rachel revealed to her Instagram followers that Isabella and her twin brother William, who plays Joseph Brown in Corrie, have returned to filming.

Read More: Take part in our shopping survey for our chance to win a fab prize

The twins play cousins on the ITV soap but had been off work since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was because children require chaperones on set. However with the pandemic, they tried to keep as many people off-set as possible.

Amelia plays April in Emmerdale. But it hasn’t been revealed if she’s returned to filming (Credit: ITV)

Isabella and William also have a famous older sister Amelia Flanagan, who plays April Windsor in Emmerdale. But it has not been revealed if Amelia has gone back to work.

Although Isabella and William have only just returned to work, Corrie viewers will notice that kids are starting to appear on screen.

Most recently, Jude Riordan made his Corrie debut as Nick’s son Sam. Meanwhile the show is still adhering to social distancing measures whilst filming.

Read More: Coronation Street: Andy Whyment pays tribute to son Tom on his 12th birthday

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story