In scenes which aired on Coronation Street tonight (September 15 2022), Toyah Battersby took to the witness stand as she is tried for Imran‘s murder.

But is she found guilty? Will she go to prison?

On the day of the trial, and Toyah was feeling nervous and defeated.

This comes in the wake of her killer confession to Spider. While it remains unclear whether undercover police officer Spider will go to the police with this information, the fallout from their break-up finds her in a dark place.

Wracked with guilt, she told Leanne that she deserves to go to prison.

Will Toyah be found guilty?

Facing life behind bars, Toyah takes to the stand (Credit: ITV)

Toyah’s day in court

Later in court, Adam, Saira Habeeb and Leanne were questioned. In spite of Leanne’s spirited defence, the case against Toyah looks damning.

Saira described Toyah as ‘cold, selfish and manipulative’ towards Imran, and praised her son’s devotion to his son and marriage.

She described how she caught Toyah kissing Spider following Imran’s death.

Feeling dispirited by Saira’s testimony, Toyah told Leanne that she planned to take responsibility for Imran’s death.

Saira gives a damning account of Toyah and Imran’s marriage (Credit: ITV)

Toyah takes to the stand in Coronation Street scenes

As Toyah took to the stand, she was questioned by the prosecution.

Clearly shaken, she thought back on the car crash and her marriage to Imran.

Audio footage played as Toyah remembered Imran’s last moments – pulling her from the wreckage before succumbing to cardiac arrest.

While Toyah was standing before the court, the show featured flashback footage of Imran and the car crash as he made a shock ‘return’ the screens.

Further flashback footage showed Imran cradling an injured Toyah shortly before his death.

As Toyah was questioned, she broke down in tears, claiming that she didn’t mean to kill Imran.

Imran was killed in the car crash, but was Toyah responsible? (Credit: ITV)

Toyah is defeated

Later, at home, Toyah turned down Leanne’s offer of a cuppa and headed straight to bed.

Worn down and defeated, Toyah has clearly given up on the trial.

Will Toyah be found guilty of Imran’s murder?

Is she going to prison?

The verdict will be in in Corrie’s next episode. The soap has not confirmed when this will air due to all the current schedule changes.

