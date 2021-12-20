Coronation Street character Curtis was arrested in tonight’s episode (Monday, December 20). Emma then broke up with him, but is the last we’ve seen of him?

For months, Curtis has been lying that he has a life-limiting heart condition, but recently his fiancée Emma discovered he wasn’t being honey.

Curtis revealed he has a Factitious disorder, which is a mental disorder in which someone deceives others by appearing sick. They do this by deliberately producing, feigning or exaggerating symptoms.

Curtis has a factitious disorder (Credit: ITV)

When Curtis promised to seek help, Emma agreed to go ahead with their wedding.

Coronation Street: Curtis and Emma’s wedding day

In tonight’s scenes, Emma was worried when Curtis was late. Meanwhile Steve was worried to see the charity hadn’t received the £100k he raised.

Emma’s sister, Amy, who knows about Curtis’s lies, decided to tell Steve the truth and Steve feared Curtis took the money.

Soon Curtis arrived at the venue but not long later, Steve turned up with Craig and Curtis was asked to come to the police station as he had been accused of stealing the money.

Curtis and Emma didn’t get married (Credit: ITV)

Steve convinced Emma that Curtis must have taken the money.

Later, Steve and Emma returned to Emma and Curtis’s flat and they found his bags packed and passport on the side. Curtis soon arrived having been let go by the police, however he was still being investigated.

Curtis explained he booked a honeymoon for him and Emma and he just didn’t know what to pack for her.

However Emma refused to believe him saying she was going to stay at her dad’s and in the morning she wanted him gone.

Steve found out Curtis didn’t take the money (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile at Steve’s he got a call from the charity to say the £100k had gone through, and there had been a technical fault.

Emma soon arrived and revealed she dumped Curtis and told him to leave. But Steve told her she did the right thing and didn’t mention that Curtis didn’t steal the money.

Coronation Street: Is this the last we’ve seen of Curtis?

It hasn’t been revealed if this is the last time viewers will see Curtis.

Now Steve knows what really happened, will he tell Emma and the police, or will he let Emma believe Curtis is a thief?

One thing’s for sure, whatever the future for Emma and Curtis he needs help with his mental health.

Will he get it? And is there a way back for him and Emma if he does?



