Coronation Street: Is Phill leaving? What’s next after Fiz dumped him!

Coronation Street couple Phill and Fiz got married in tonight’s episode (Friday, July 8 2022) but at the reception Fiz ended their relationship.

But will Phill be leaving? What’s next for him?

Phill and Fiz did get married (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: What is Stephen hiding?

Coronation Street: Fiz and Phill’s wedding

Fiz and Phill began dating last year after Tyrone broke up with Fiz to be with Alina.

They bought a house together got engaged a couple of month ago.

Earlier this week Tyrone told Fix that he was still in love with her, but she was set on marrying Phill.

In tonight’s episode Phill and Fiz got married and it seemed like they were going to get their happily ever after.

But things took a huge twist when Fiz decided she no longer wanted to be with Phill.

She took him into the Bistro kitchen and was in tears as she told him she didn’t love him.

Phill was devastated asking why Fiz couldn’t of realised sooner, but she said she didn’t realise till today.

Phill cried as he told Fiz he loved her before asking her to leave.

After Fiz left, Phill went out and announced to everyone that he and Fiz had split.

Phill began singing ‘Build Me Up Buttercup’ on karaoke but started breaking down in tears during the song.

Meanwhile Fiz went to No.9 to tell Tyrone that she still loves him and they shared a passionate kiss.

But what does this mean for Phill? Is he leaving?

Phill tries to win Fiz back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Is Phill leaving?

It hasn’t been revealed if Phill will be leaving following his split with Fiz. But next week Phill is still in Weatherfield and it looks like he’s not ready to give up on Fiz.

In the upcoming scenes Phill and Fiz trying to navigate their relationship after what happened at the wedding.

But has Fiz done the right thing?

Can Phill win Fiz back? (Credit: ITV)

Later Phill seeks Tyrone’s advice about how to make sure Fiz knows exactly how he feels about her.

Fiz is stunned when Phill turns up outside Underworld with a boombox blaring, holding cards containing the words of Fiz’s favourite love songs.

However the factory staff laugh as Phill gets the cards muddled up.

Will Fiz give him another chance?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

What did you think of tonight’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.