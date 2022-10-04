Coronation Street is on tonight in huge schedule shake-up this week

Coronation Street usually airs at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. However, the ITV schedule has changed for this week.

The usual Coronation Street schedule has been disrupted due to live football playing on Friday.

But when is Corrie airing this week?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coronation Street (@coronationstreet)

When is Coronation Street on this week?

Coronation Street this week is being moved from its usual slot on the schedule because of football.

This Friday (October 7) the England Women’s football team will be facing off against USA Women.

So instead of Monday, Wednesday and Friday, this week Coronation Street will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will be no Coronation Street on Friday this week.

Stu is happy to meet his granddaughter, but the mood is soon spoiled (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What happens this week on Corrie?

In last night’s scenes, Stu Carpenter decided he no longer wanted to pursue his case after meeting his granddaughter Eliza.

This week Stu is still certain he wants to drop the case in the hopes he can reconnect with his daughter Bridget and granddaughter.

But when Dee-Dee tells Alya she’s got the funding to re-test the DNA evidence, Alya keeps quiet about Stu’s wishes and tells Dee-Dee to go ahead with the re-rest.

Max is attacked by his bullies (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Max asks to be picked up from school instead of getting the bus, but David is confused by his request.

Max is walking by Freshco when he’s approached by Blake and Chris.

They take his lunch, break his phone and douse him in water, filming the whole thing.

Max tries to fight back his tears, upset David didn’t pick him up.

Elsewhere Aaron tells Summer he took his dad’s wallet to stop him buying alcohol and found a bag of cannabis.

Billy and Todd arrive at the flat and find Aaron and Summer off their face on freshly baked weed brownies.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will you be watching Coronation Street this week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!