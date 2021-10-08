Coronation Street: Is newcomer Tez actor Stephen Lord related to co-star Peter Ash?

Coronation Street viewers saw Kevin Webster meet new character Tez, however they’ve noticed he looks a lot like another Corrie character.

Tez is Abi’s ex and the father of Seb Franklin, who was murdered this year.

After Seb’s killer Corey was found not guilty of murder, Abi left the Street, leaving fiancé Kevin behind.

After not hearing from Abi and discovering she had taken money from their joint account, Kevin set out to find her.

Tez made his first appearance this week (Credit: ITV)

However he ended up coming across Tez and Kev asked if he had seen Abi.

But some fans were quick to point out that Tez looks like Corrie character Paul Foreman.

Are Tez and Paul actors Stephen Lord and Peter Ash related in real life?

Peter Ash plays Paul (Credit: ITV)

Although Stephen and Peter do look alike, it looks as if they are not related.

Is Peter Ash related to actor William Ash?

Peter Ash does have a famous second cousin, who has appeared in Coronation Street before.

Peter’s second cousin is William Ash. William is well-known for playing Chris Mead in Waterloo Road.

William Ash and Peter Ash are second cousins (Credit: ITV)

In 1987 William played Spike in Coronation Street and he appeared in another episode in 2001 as a character called Johnny James.

William has also appeared in Casualty, Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, Doctor Who, Scott & Bailey, Clocking Off and Heartbeat.

Stephen Lord

Stephen is married to actress Elaine Cassidy and the two have two children together.

Actor Stephen has also had a role in BBC soap EastEnders playing Jase Dyer.

