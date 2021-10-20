Coronation Street character Jenny was swallowed by the Platts’ sinkhole in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, October 20), but is she dead?

In tonight’s scenes Ryan told Leo that the generator had gone missing and showed him the hole in the ground where it once was.

Meanwhile Jenny has recently learnt that Johnny plans to move to Bali. She went up to him in the beer tent and hold her ex-husband she hoped he wasn’t leaving because of her.

Leo went to look at the sinkhole in the Platts’ garden and warned that they needed to evacuate the area.

Jenny told Johnny she didn’t want him to leave because of her (Credit: ITV)

David went to help Ryan tell everyone to leave the area, however when Jenny discovered her new boyfriend Leo went to inspect the sinkhole, she wanted to check on him.

She went into the Platt’s garden, but Shona came out and warned Jenny to move away from the sinkhole.

A few seconds later, the ground gave way under Jenny and she fell into the sinkhole.

When Johnny discovered his ex-wife had fallen in, he decided to go down and get her, but is Jenny dead?

Coronation Street: Is Jenny dead?

No, Jenny is not dead, however she is still in danger. In Friday’s episode (October 22) Johnny gets down into the sewer and hears Jenny’s cries for help.

He battles his way through the water towards her. As the water continues to rise, Johnny assures Jenny it’s only a matter of time before someone rescues them.

Johnny goes after Jenny (Credit: ITV)

As water continues to rise, Johnny and Jenny scream for help clinging to the ladder.

On the street, David and Shona help Leo prise open the manhole cover outside the factory.

To David’s horror, Shona takes matters into her own hands, grabbing a rope and disappearing down the manhole to find Jenny and Johnny.

Will any of them get out alive?

