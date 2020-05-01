Coronation Street: Is Geoff dead after Yasmeen's attack?

Coronation Street aired dramatic scenes tonight as Yasmeen Nazir finally hit back after months of abuse from husband Geoff Metcalfe.

A special episode focused solely on Geoff and Yasmeen's storyline as things came to a head and she stabbed him in the neck with a bottle.

But will he survive the attack?

Geoff came at Yasmeen with a knife (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Geoff and Yasmeen tonight?

Geoff has been punishing Yasmeen after discovering she'd packed a secret suitcase to make her escape.

Knowing he was losing control, Geoff locked her in the house and took her phone from her.

He later forced her to go to the pub with him, wearing a sexy red dress that didn't fit her at all.

Yasmeen was clearly uncomfortable in the dress (Credit: ITV)

They were supposed to be having a drink then going to the Bistro for a meal with Sally and Tim, but when Yasmeen found out Geoff had paid for Sally and Tim's wedding, things took a turn.

She was upset and wanted to know how much money Geoff had given them, but he turned it round, said she was ruining the evening, and dragged her home.

As the Rovers regulars gossiped about what an ogre Yasmeen is, they had no idea what was happening at home.

Geoff taunted Yasmeen and hurled insults at her, before approaching her with a knife and saying he should just kill her.

Yasmeen hit Geoff with a bottle in tonight's Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

A starving and clearly ill Yasmeen couldn't cope any more. She felt under threat and picked up a bottle.

Whacking Geoff over the head, he was stunned that she'd fought back, but Yasmeen wasn't finished.

Clutching the broken bottle she sliced it into his neck and he fell to the floor.

Yasmeen is horrified after she stabs Geoff in the neck (Credit: ITV)

Is Geoff dead in Coronation Street?

Next week Yasmeen will call the police and admit she has "killed her husband".

Paramedics arrive and begin treating Geoff, as his son Tim demands answers about what's happened.

With Yasmeen taken to the police station, she admits the crime and is charged.

Yasmeen is charged (Credit: ITV)

But is she charged with murder or just attempted?

When Yasmeen's granddaughter Alya returns from Spain she sets about trying to save her gran. Her first port of call is the hospital where she wants answers from Geoff.

Sair Khan, who plays Alya, explained to Digital Spy: "Ryan tells her that Geoff is unconscious and Yasmeen might've killed him."

So at this point, Geoff is definitely still alive.

Alya wants to see Geoff (Credit: ITV)

The actress also revealed Alya "wants Sally and Tim to know about Geoff's various lies and deceits and how he's rinsed her family business.

"She's full of rage, but her outburst doesn't impress DS Abney, who seems to be treating Geoff as the victim.

"Alya's led away by the police, but manages to catch Sally alone and begs her to realise that this is so out of character for Yasmeen. She plants a seed of doubt in Sally's mind about who Geoff really is."

Will Geoff testify against Yasmeen?

With Geoff still alive, it remains to be seen as to whether he'll testify against her in court.

Alya is determined to prove to anyone who will listen that Geoff has been abusive towards her gran. But will Yasmeen end up back with her abuser to avoid prison?

Shelley King, who plays Yasmeen, has also admitted the court scenes they've already shot may have to be reworked due to new social distancing restrictions.

