Coronation Street: Is Gary Windass dead after being run over?

Coronation Street just showed its resident villain being run over in the world's first social distance stunt, but is Gary Windass dead?!

In tonight's visit to the cobbles (Wednesday, July 29), Gary made a desperate bid to try and get Rick's watch by asking Bernie to buy it back off Sarah.

However Sarah refused when she learnt Gary was after the watch and confronted him.

Is Gary Windass dead after the Coronation Street car accident? (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Abi has a change of heart over the twins?

She asked her ex-boyfriend outright if he killed Rick and if the loan shark was buried in the woods where the watch was found.

Gary confessed to Sarah that he did kill Rick in order to keep her safe.

But as Sarah ran away from Gary, she dialled emergency services. Gary ran after her, however she ended up running out into the road.

Is Gary dead? (Credit: ITV)

In an attempt to save her life, Gary pushed Sarah out of the way of an oncoming car and fell onto the pavement.

Gary led unconscious as the episode came to an end.

Coronation Street: Is Gary Windass dead?

The episode finished with Gary looking pretty lifeless.

In Friday's episode (July 31) Adam and Maria arrive at the hospital.

Sarah explains how she was on the phone and stepped out in front of a vehicle and Gary saved her.

Maria and Adam rush to the hospital (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone reveals he saw Gary running after Sarah before the accident. But Sarah makes out it's a coincidence Gary was there.

Adam senses she's lying and tells the police his wife is took shaken to give a statement.

Gary's alive! (Credit: ITV)

Next week's spoilers reveal that Gary does survive the crash. Sarah visits Gary in hospital and he begs to keep his secret.

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Leanne lies about Oliver and his illness

When Adam quizzes Sarah about the accident, she is saved by the police arriving to take her statement.

Meanwhile, Gary discharges himself from hospital. But he throws some clothes into a holdall and leaves a letter for Maria, Izzy and Nicola on the side...

Is he going to leave?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.