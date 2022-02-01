Coronation Street character Daniel accidentally pushed his student Max Turner down the stairs, but could he be facing prison?

Recently Daniel let slip to Max that something happened to David when talking about consent in a consent workshop.

When Max questioned his dad, David revealed he had been raped by a man who he believed to be his friend.

Max was stunned and in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, February 1), Daniel apologised to Max for what he said and the teenager appeared to forgive his teacher.

However he later stole the keys to Daniel’s flat, broke in and smashed the place up.

Max broke into Daniel’s flat (Credit: ITV)

Daniel returned home to find Max in his flat and when he saw that he had broke a clay imprint of Sinead’s, Bertie’s and his handprints, he was furious.

He grabbed Max by the shirt and pushed him towards the door leading to the stairs saying it was one of the last things he has of his late wife, Sinead.

Max said: “Like you care? You were onto our Bethany soon enough after she died.”

Enraged, he pushed Max and the teenager tripped over Daniel’s bag and fell down the stairs.

Daniel pushed Max down the stairs (Credit: ITV)

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance and Daniel lied to the police that Max fell down the stairs and he didn’t see it.

Later an officer turned up to tell Daniel that they were investigating what happened to Max as he claimed Daniel pushed him.

Coronation Street: Will Daniel go to prison?

Later this week, Daniel maintains that Max tripped by accident. David accosts Daniel in the street and accuses him of lying.

Lydia intervenes while Daisy watches on concerned. Daisy later calls at Daniel’s flat to check on him.

She admits she thinks he’s hiding something and Daniel gets defensive. They begin to hurl insults at each other, but Daisy admits she wants Daniel and they kiss.

Daisy goes to see Daniel (Credit: ITV)

However as Lydia enters they leap apart.

Later Mrs Crawshaw summons Daniel to the school and accepts he didn’t push Max.

She invites him to apply for a permanent post at the end of his placement. David and Shona are outraged.

What happened between Daniel and Ken?

It has not been revealed if Daniel will go to prison, but fans know his isn’t the first time he’s pushed someone down the stairs.

In 2017 Ken was pushed down the stairs at No.1 and no one knew who was behind it.

All of his family members, Sinead Tinker and Pat Phelan were suspects.

It was later revealed Daniel pushed Ken, but he never went to the police.

