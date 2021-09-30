Coronation Street Audrey Roberts
Soaps

Coronation Street: Is Audrey going to die?

The signs suggest Audrey is a goner...

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Coronation Street fans are convinced Audrey Roberts is going to die after a series of ‘hints’ were dropped.

Audrey has been struggling with the way her family have been treating her. She believes they think she is past it and is going to die soon.

But with a big soap week coming up, viewers are now convinced this behaviour is foreshadowing that Audrey in fact will meet her maker sooner rather than later.

Is Audrey going to die in Coronation Street?

Has Audrey predicted her own death? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Summer and Aadi split?

From the very start of Wednesday night’s double bill (September 29 2021), Audrey began referencing her death.

“I’m surprised you haven’t had George following me about with a measuring tape. Actually, no, you’ve got that sinkhole at the bottom of your garden, so I won’t need a coffin, you can just chuck me in there,” she raged at Gail and Sarah in Roy’s Rolls.

Later, when attending her birthday part in the Bistro, Audrey was not impressed at the gifts she received.

David bought her a foot spa, Sarah a slanket, and Gail some slippers. It seemed they were all designed for old ladies who sit on the sofa all day.

David’s foot spa wasn’t the gift Audrey wanted (Credit: ITV)

Although she put on a brave face and tried to be grateful, when Rita showed up, who Audrey is currently feuding with, and told her they shouldn’t hold a grudge ‘at their age’, Audrey lost it.

“Will somebody please tell me how I should be acting at my age?” she asked, before adding: “No, no, write a list and read it out to me on my deathbed because that is clearly where I’m going.”

During yet another row with Gail, Audrey fumed: “I’m being treated like I was dead in the ground, some washed out old lush.”

With all these mentions of her impending demise, could it be a huge flashing signpost Audrey is going to die?

What are fans saying?

Viewers definitely think it’s going to be sinkholes for Audrey in the coming weeks…

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict who will die in sinkhole horror

Who dies in the sinkhole horror?

It has been confirmed that a sinkhole death will rock the cobbles.

Producer Iain MacLeod told the Daily Star: “We have a big stunt planned that will centre around the sinkhole in the Platt family’s back garden. And that will result in a death.

“Deaths only really work if it’s somebody that you really care about and it’s going to be somebody that viewers know and love.”

And after over 40 years on the cobbles, we certainly really care about Audrey – is she going to die?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kate Middleton
Are Kate Middleton and Prince William banned from holding hands when they’re out in public?
Holly Willoughby Instagram
Holly Willoughby shares rare snap of son Chester in sweet birthday tribute
Emmerdale Chloe
Emmerdale: Who is Chloe Harris? Is she really related to heart Sarah’s donor?
Emmerdale Kim angry and Jamie worried
Emmerdale fans convinced Kim knows what’s really happened to Jamie
Married At First Sight UK: Adam and Tayah
MAFS UK: Adam and Tayah in heartbreaking split after he declares ‘something is missing’?
Shaun Ryder on This Morning
This Morning viewers stunned as Shaun Ryder claims he’s encountered aliens