Coronation Street: Is Audrey going to die?

Coronation Street fans are convinced Audrey Roberts is going to die after a series of ‘hints’ were dropped.

Audrey has been struggling with the way her family have been treating her. She believes they think she is past it and is going to die soon.

But with a big soap week coming up, viewers are now convinced this behaviour is foreshadowing that Audrey in fact will meet her maker sooner rather than later.

Is Audrey going to die in Coronation Street?

Has Audrey predicted her own death? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Summer and Aadi split?

From the very start of Wednesday night’s double bill (September 29 2021), Audrey began referencing her death.

“I’m surprised you haven’t had George following me about with a measuring tape. Actually, no, you’ve got that sinkhole at the bottom of your garden, so I won’t need a coffin, you can just chuck me in there,” she raged at Gail and Sarah in Roy’s Rolls.

Later, when attending her birthday part in the Bistro, Audrey was not impressed at the gifts she received.

David bought her a foot spa, Sarah a slanket, and Gail some slippers. It seemed they were all designed for old ladies who sit on the sofa all day.

David’s foot spa wasn’t the gift Audrey wanted (Credit: ITV)

Although she put on a brave face and tried to be grateful, when Rita showed up, who Audrey is currently feuding with, and told her they shouldn’t hold a grudge ‘at their age’, Audrey lost it.

“Will somebody please tell me how I should be acting at my age?” she asked, before adding: “No, no, write a list and read it out to me on my deathbed because that is clearly where I’m going.”

During yet another row with Gail, Audrey fumed: “I’m being treated like I was dead in the ground, some washed out old lush.”

With all these mentions of her impending demise, could it be a huge flashing signpost Audrey is going to die?

What are fans saying?

Viewers definitely think it’s going to be sinkholes for Audrey in the coming weeks…

Hmm, Audrey said something about being dead in the ground… is this foretelling her perishing in the sinkhole next week then #corrie — Jenkyyypoo🌻 (@flapzillaa) September 29, 2021

Audrey is mentioning death a lot… is she dying in #Corrie’s Big Soap Week??!?! — Gillian Taylforth Fans (@GTaylforthUK) September 29, 2021

is audrey about to die ? #Corrie — roy cropper fan (@fansvfavourites) September 29, 2021

Was that a bit of foreshadowing there? Does Audrey die in the sinkhole in big soap week? #Corrie — TV Hideout (@BigHideout) September 29, 2021

#Corrie Pure speculation based on some stuff that’s been teased: Audrey learns she has dementia. Deciding she wants to go out on her terms, she jumps into the sinkhole! — Lee Meyer // Soap Operatique (@leemeyer26) September 29, 2021

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict who will die in sinkhole horror

Who dies in the sinkhole horror?

It has been confirmed that a sinkhole death will rock the cobbles.

Producer Iain MacLeod told the Daily Star: “We have a big stunt planned that will centre around the sinkhole in the Platt family’s back garden. And that will result in a death.

“Deaths only really work if it’s somebody that you really care about and it’s going to be somebody that viewers know and love.”

And after over 40 years on the cobbles, we certainly really care about Audrey – is she going to die?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.