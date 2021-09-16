In tonight’s Coronation Street (Thursday, September 16) Alina left Weatherfield, but is she still pregnant with Tyrone’s child?

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, September 15) Alina was heartbroken when Tyrone admitted he had his ex-fiancée Fiz had recently shared a kiss.

Upset, Alina confided in housemate and best friend Emma telling her that she’s pregnant with Tyrone’s baby.

Tyrone and Alina split up (Credit: ITV)

She soon dropped her and Tyrone’s couple picture off at the garage, with the word ‘liar’ painted across Tyrone.

When he returned to the flat, Emma told him that Alina had moved out and was going to Romania, where her family are.

However Emma let slip that Alina is pregnant and Tyrone raced off to find her. Before getting into a cab, she told Tyrone she wanted him to have no involvement with their child.

Alina publicly humiliated Tyrone before leaving (Credit: ITV)

In tonight’s episode, Evelyn managed to find out Alina hadn’t left the country yet and was staying in a hotel.

Tyrone went to see her and Alina told him that she is not pregnant with his child – she got her dates wrong and isn’t pregnant, but was she lying?

Coronation Street: Is Alina still pregnant? Here are the clues

Alina said her goodbyes to Tyrone and he returned to the street.

Although he seemed relieved that Alina wasn’t pregnant, it looks like Alina may not have been honest with him.

In the final scene of the episode, Alina was in the departure lounge of the airport.

Is Alina still pregnant? (Credit: ITV)

A staff member offered Alina asked if he could get her anything from the wine list, but she declined, asking for tomato juice.

She then held onto her stomach. Is this a clue that Alina is really pregnant with Tyrone’s baby?

Could she ever return in the future with a baby?

