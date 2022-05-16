Coronation Street character Abi has been determined to get custody of her son Alfie, and prove Imran has been lying about her taking drugs.

In tonight’s episode (Monday, May 16) Abi took pictures of her baby boy and later went to meet a contact called Matty.

The two were very secretive as Abi handed him some envelopes.

Matty warned Abi could go to prison for what she’s trying to do. However she said she already was in prison and trying to break out.

Is she trying to leave Weatherfield with Alfie?

Abi shows up to Alfie’s naming ceremony (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street trailer teases ‘unmissable’ week of drama as Abi and Imran ‘spin out of control’

Coronation Street: Abi and Imran

Earlier this year Abi gave birth to a baby boy, who she named Alfie.

For a while only Abi and Imran knew Imran was Alfie’s father.

However when Abi’s husband Kevin found out Imran is Alfie’s father, he told Imran’s fiancée Toyah.

Although Toyah was furious, she decided to forgive Imran and they decided to fight for custody of Alfie together.

Recently, Imran had Abi followed by a man named Ben. However Imran paid Ben to lie in court saying he saw Abi buying drugs.

Custody of Alfie was granted to Imran and Toyah, but Abi was allowed to visit her son.

Last week, Abi filmed Ben buying drugs and threatened to go the his boss and the police if he didn’t admit to lying about her buying drugs.

Abi saw Ben buying drugs (Credit: ITV)

In tonight’s episode, Abi, Elliot and Ben turned up at Imran’s office.

However it looked like Imran had found a way out of his lies by giving Ben a job at the solicitor’s office in return for his silence.

Later Abi turned up to Alfie’s naming ceremony, shocking Imran and Toyah.

Abi told Imran she had accepted the situation and just wanted to get on with him and Toyah so they could all raise Alfie.

When Toyah needed to go heat up milk for Alfie, Abi asked if she could take some pictures of her son.

Imran immediately became suspicious, but Abi told him she just wanted to remember the day.

Later at home, Imran told Toyah he didn’t trust Abi.

Meanwhile Abi met up with Matty appearing to hand him the photos of Alfie and money.

Imran panics when Toyah lets Abi take Alfie out alone (Credit: ITV)

Is Abi leaving Weatherfield with Alfie?

It looks like Abi is planning to take Alfie away from the cobbles.

This week, Toyah allows Abi to take Alfie out for a walk by herself.

However when Imran finds out he’s horrified.

Imran finds Abi at the Red Rec and demands to know what she’s playing at.

Later in Victoria Garden, Abi gives Matty a call and tells him that she’s happy to wait a week for the fake passports.

So it looks like Abi is planning to get away with her son, but will everything go to plan?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

