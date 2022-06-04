Coronation Street fans are convinced they know who caused Imran Habeeb’s death – and it’s not Toyah Battersby.

The solicitor collapsed and died as a result of the car crash earlier this week.

Did Ben kill Imran in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

And while the police are convinced Toyah deliberately drove into a wall to kill both herself and Imran, fans aren’t so sure.

They think that scheming paralegal Ben is ultimately responsible.

Having spotted a black car quickly driving past the wreckage of the accident, fans think Ben was involved somehow.

One fan said: “Ben killed Imran for sure #Corrie”

A second said: “If Kevin had tampered with the brakes, how did Imran get to the police station without noticing the brakes not working?

“Someone (Ben?) has messed with the car while they were inside the station perhaps.

Coronation Street: Who killed Imran Habeeb?

“Also, there was a black car checking the scene before the police came.”

A third Coronation Street fan said: “I think we all know who did touch the breaks it was Ben #Corrie.”

Meanwhile flashbacks revealed the moments leading up to the crash in last night’s episode.

Toyah began remembering what had happened – and it didn’t paint her in a good light.

As Imran confessed all during the drive home, Toyah was left furious.

Imran and Toyah both slump in the car after the crash (Credit: ITV)

He told her: “Abi is the victim here. And I can’t live with myself anymore. She doesn’t deserve this.”

Toyah quickly realised that she had lost everything – especially when Imran told her he had already confessed to social services.

It means the adoption of Elsie would be cancelled – and they would lose Alfie to Abi.

The final moments viewers saw was Toyah telling Imran that she hated him.

“I never should’ve taken you back,” she said.

“You set fire to our lives but carry on having a pop at my driving. I hate you Imran. I hate you with all my heart.”

