Coronation Street fans have turned against Imran Habeeb as he defended his foster daughter Kelly Neelan for her involvement in Seb’s murder.

Last week, Seb and Nina were viciously attacked by Corey Brent, Kelly Neelan and their friends.

Before the attack, viewers saw Kelly slap Nina across the face.

But in Friday’s episode (May 7) Seb failed his brain stem tests and died from his injuries.

Seb and Nina were attacked (Credit: ITV)

This week, Asha refused to give Corey a false alibi and he tried to tell police he had no involvement in the attack.

But in last night’s scenes (Wednesday, May 12) Stefan encouraged his son to tell the police the truth about the attack.

Corey went to the police and told his side of the story.

Coronation Street: Imran defends Kelly

Later Kelly was pulled in for more questioning and a forensic report revealed Kelly was in close proximity to Seb when he was attacked.

The detective revealed that an account of the assault suggested Kelly was the driving force behind the attack.

Corey told he police Kelly led the attack (Credit: ITV)

Imran explained to Kelly she needed to come clean about what happened, but she told her foster dad she feared he would hate her.

However Imran told the teenager he made a commitment to care and protect her.

Kelly then told the detective what happened and how she, Corey and the group began verbally attacking Seb and Nina.

But soon Eli pushed Nina down and Corey pushed Seb over and began kicking him.

Kelly was interviewed by police (Credit: ITV)

She revealed she tried to pull Corey off Seb but Corey wouldn’t stop.

But the detective played the voicemail Seb left Abi moments before he was attacked and you could clearly hear Kelly laugh as Seb was pushed to the ground.

Imran said the laughter proved nothing and there was nothing to suggest Kelly was violent or encouraged any of the others to be violent.

The detective explained Corey gave them his account of the attack and that it matched forensic evidence.

There was also evidence proving Kelly slapped Nina.

As Kelly hadn’t offered up anything to the investigation, it wasn’t looking good for her.

Kelly charged for GBH and murder

Imran said he would support Kelly (Credit: ITV)

Later Imran told Toyah that Kelly was due in court as Kelly has been charged with GBH on Nina and Seb’s murder.

Imran said to his girlfriend that he believed Kelly and needed to support her.

But fans turned on Imran for supporting the schoolgirl, as she had still been a part of the attack.

#corrie #coronationstreet Imran hears that POS Kelly laughing at the attack and STILL defends her. Really used to like his character(and Toyah too) but no. He and Toyah making excuses for thrash Kelly is beyond sick. — The other me (@lalavie444) May 13, 2021

Kelly is not innocent Imran #Corrie — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) May 12, 2021

Really disappointed by Imran and his response to helping that piece of scum Kelly. I'm so disgusted by him 🤮🤮🤮 #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Lauren🌸 (@miss_lauren_uk) May 12, 2021

Oh Imran, you're some fool. You heard Kelly admit she hit Nina and you still think she's innocent????? Some solicitor you are! 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ #corrie — Caroline (@Cazlou1980) May 12, 2021

Kelly is vile and imran is vile for trying to protect her #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Ashley (@bramwell_ashley) May 12, 2021

Imran isn't seriously going to support Kelly the murderer? #Corrie — 🥀 𝕷𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖓 🥀 (@MissLaurenSmith) May 12, 2021

