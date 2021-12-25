Coronation Street spoilers: Weatherfield icon returns in best ever Christmas soap treat

Coronation Street delivered up a Christmas miracle tonight with Roy Cropper returning to the cobbles.

Actor David Neilson reprised his role as the gentle cafe owner just weeks after making his exit from the soap in the back of a cab.

Roy Cropper made an emotional comeback to Coronation Street on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

Corrie bosses had teased a feel good episode for Christmas Day – insisting it would offer something different to the likes of EastEnders.

And with Roy returning after hearing how his niece Nina was struggling with her anxiety issues, the episode delivered.

It was revealed that Carla had summoned Roy back after realising how bad Nina had got.

Fans have watched her struggle to cope with life since Seb’s murder.

Since Roy left for a new life in Peru, her panic attacks had only increased.

But with her uncle back – Nina could finally open up.

Coronation Street dishes up brilliant Christmas episode

After a welcome home hug, Roy told her: “I felt like I’d let Sam down so badly over his mother.

“But then being in Peru, as stimulating as that was, I was only letting you down.

“I broke my promise to you and I couldn’t live with that.”

Roy’s return had fans in tears (Credit: ITV)

With Roy back, Nina finally admitted what she was going though, telling him: “It brought everything back but now I keep worrying about Asha and you.

“I’m so glad to have you back. But I can’t stop thinking that something bad will happen to you like Seb or my dad.

“It’s like I’m cursed, or something.”

Roy was concerned but insisted he will stay in Weatherfield to help her.

In funnier scenes, Tyrone Dobbs had a comedy fight with Fiz’s new love Phil – involving a pair of marigolds.

And the Platt and Barlows’ family dinner descended into chaos.

Tyrone and Phill’s fight amused Corrie fans (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere on the cobbles Daisy managed to bring the entire community together in a sing song.

Everyone from Ken Barlow to Nick and Leanne joined in with the song on the cobbles outdoor Rovers bar after all escaping their various family functions.

Viewers hailed it as the best Corrie Christmas in years.

