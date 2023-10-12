Coronation Street icon confirmed for Casualty as big exit also revealed

Casualty has confirmed a Coronation Street icon will be joining the show whilst a big exit for the BBC medical drama is also on the way.

Whilst Casualty’s producer Jon Sen will be stepping down from working on the soap, a new arrival is preparing to make their way to the E.D.

Melanie Hill is ready to delve right into the dramatic world of Holby as she takes on a new role in the show.

Jon Sen is bowing out of the drama (Credit: BBC)

Casualty producer Jon Sen to leave BBC drama

Taking to X, Casualty’s producer Jon Sen has revealed that he is due to leave his role at the BBC medical drama.

He will step down from his position later in the year although he is yet to reveal the exact date this will be.

With a heavy heart, I'm leaving @BBCCasualty later this year. It's been amazing & hv loved every minute working with creative minds and superb talent. But new horizons beckon. Thanks for the wonderful support we have received over the past two years. https://t.co/f5ZarYiHdj — J O N • S E N (@jonarthonsen) October 11, 2023

On his own X account, Jon wrote: “With a heavy heart, I’m leaving @BBCCasualty later this year. It’s been amazing & have loved every minute working with creative minds and superb talent. But new horizons beckon. Thanks for the wonderful support we have received over the past two years.”

As Jon looks for ‘new horizons’ and bows out of the show a new member of the Casualty team is about to be welcomed in.

Melanie is joining the E.D (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Melanie Hill joins Casualty

Soap fans might recognise Casualty’s newest arrival as none other than former Coronation Street actress, Melanie Hill.

Melanie is perhaps best known for playing the role of Cathy Matthews over on the cobbles.

Now, Melanie will be joining the E.D as Clinical Nurse Manager, Siobhan Mackenzie.

Siobhan will be an experienced nurse who sets out to be the glue of the hospital staff.

On joining Casualty, Melanie stated: “I am delighted to be joining the cast of Casualty and I can’t wait for fans to meet Siobhan. She’s a supremely competent manager, who is firm but fair and expects nothing but the best from her nursing team.”

She then added: “However, get on the wrong side of her and she’ll make mincemeat out of you! I’m sure she’s going to ruffle a few feathers in the Emergency Department.”

Read more: Fans thrilled as Casualty announces huge fan favourite return next year

Are you excited for Melanie Hill to join Casualty? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!