Coronation Street star Ian Bartholomew has released a song to raise money for domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid.

Ian, who plays abuser Geoff Metcalfe in the ITV soap, has released his song This Time It’s Forever today (Thursday, October 15).

The song is accompanied by a music video to raise vital funds for the domestic abuse charity.

Ian plays Geoff in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

After recording the song, Ian’s real-life wife, theatre director Loveday Ingram, worked with Women’s Aid to create the music video.

The music video includes real-life videos, images and stories of survivors of domestic abuse.

The video also features women who have survived domestic abuse, including Women’s Aid Ambassadors Katie Piper and Charlie Webster and Survivor Ambassadors Sadi Khan, Natalie Curtis and Saliha Rashid.

Geoff abused his wife Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Ian’s song, This Time It’s Forever has been produced by James F Reynolds. James has produced songs for Paloma Faith, Jessie J and The Vamps.

The video was made by Three Wise Monkey’s with sponsorship from Steve Morgan Foundation.

Coronation Street: What did Ian Bartholomew say about his song?

Speaking about Women’s Aid Ian said: “A great deal of research has gone into Geoff and Yasmeen’s storyline. Women’s Aid visited us several times at the Coronation Street studios, with survivors of domestic abuse, making a huge impact on how we told the story.

“I followed up with further research trying to understand why perpetrators of domestic abuse behave in the way they do. The more I found out, the more I wanted to help shine a spotlight on the appalling crime.

Women’s Aid helped in the research for Geoff and Yasmeen’s storyline (Credit: ITV)

“Even more so after I found out that women all over the country were asking for help from Women’s Aid – many saying that it was because of what they were watching on their TV screens.”

For support and information please visit the Women’s Aid website.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

