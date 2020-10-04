Coronation Street actor Ian Bartholomew has revealed he drew the line at acting out one scene as abuser Geoff Metcalfe.

He has refused to elaborate on what was contained within it, but hinted it went too far for him.

“My job is to interpret what the writers give me,” he told Cheshire Life.

“Tony Warren (the creator of Coronation Street) said, ‘Act it the way you want them to write for you,’ and that is what I have tried to do with Geoff.”

Corrie viewers have seen him inflict horrific mental abuse on his wife Yasmeen since he arrived in Weatherfield in 2018.

Tim’s dad, who hid his controlling nature behind the mask of an affable if cheesy DJ and magician, pushed his tortured wife to the edge.

When did Yasmeen attack Geoff?

And in May this year, she stabbed him in the neck with a broken bottle, fearful for her own life.

She is now in prison, awaiting trial for attempted murder.

Act it the way you want them to write for you.

Gradually everyone on the Street, even Geoff’s own family, has realised that Yasmeen was the victim of coercive control.

This week, Sally and Tim will go ahead with their plans to get married, but they try to keep it secret from Geoff.

Unfortunately, Geoff overhears granddaughter Faye discussing it and, when the newlyweds return to the cobbles from the ceremony, a police officer is waiting.

When will Corrie’s Geoff get his comeuppance?

Ian has remained tight-lipped about when his evil alter-ego will get his just desserts.

But it’s rumoured the denouement will play out for the soap’s 60th anniversary in December.

