Coronation Street actor Ian Bartholomew has said goodbye to his alter ego Geoff Metcalfe after last night’s episode (Wednesday, December 9). But is Geoff dead?

In the hour-long 60th anniversary episode, Yasmeen returned to the cobbles after being found not guilty of murder.

But throughout the episode things quickly escalated when Geoff attacked Alya in Speed Daal and trapped Yasmeen in No.6 before setting the place on fire.

Seeing the blaze, Yasmeen fled upstairs. When she got into the attic, she headed out on to the roof, but was soon followed by Geoff.

As the radio DJ tried to chase down Yasmeen, Alya came out onto the roof. Yasmeen finally stood up to her abusive husband telling him she was no longer afraid of him.

Soon Geoff ended up slipping down and despite everything, Yasmeen tried to save him. But he ended up falling off the roof, into the garden of No.6.

The episode ended showing Geoff led on the floor leaving viewers wondering, is he dead?

Coronation Street: Is Geoff dead?

Whilst it has not been confirmed whether Geoff is dead or not, actor Ian Bartholomew tweeted a farewell to the character after the episode.

Alongside a picture of Geoff led on the ground, Ian wrote: “Bye bye everybody. Bye bye.”

Bye Bye everybody. Bye Bye. pic.twitter.com/qIy3L95MpG — Ian Bartholomew (@IanBartholome13) December 9, 2020

Fans were quick to respond to the post, saying well done to Ian on his performance.

One wrote: “Farewell Geoff. You will now go down in Corrie history as one of the most evil but brilliant villains. You were incredible as Geoff and I look forward to seeing your next project.”

A second said: “You have been absolutely incredible. The face of Coronation Street for 2020.”

Another added: “You were absolutely amazing as Geoff, completely vile but amazing. I sort of hope you aren’t dead. I hope your next role is as good as Geoff but maybe a bit nicer.”

Coronation Street continues on Friday, December 11 at 7.30pm.

