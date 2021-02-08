Gail Platt has bought the family home in Coronation Street after inheriting some money from her late dad but is the house price right for the Manchester area?

She paid just shy of £140K and yes, that’s dead on the money according to real-life estate agents.

Around this time last year, stunned Coronation Street fans were left in disbelief after discovering character Ken Barlow’s house was up for sale for £120,000.

Real house prices on Coronation Street

A number of viewers reacted with surprise after finding out the asking price of Ken’s three-bedroom pad at No.1 Coronation Street, Weatherfield, a fictional town in Greater Manchester, after he decided to start a new life at Still Waters Luxury retirement complex.

No.1 Coronation Street is worth £120,000 (Credit: ITV Hub)

Ken’s daughter Tracy Barlow wanted to purchase the property then… just as she’s been trying to grab the Platt property for a bargain now!

Viewers shocked by cost of houses on Corrie

Fans went on to Twitter to express their disbelief at the ‘cheap’ price.

£120,000 for Ken Batlow’s house in Coronation Street? That would be £400,000 + in Sevenoaks!!!! #Corrie — Sarah Sharp (@Sarah5harp) February 24, 2020

#Corrie "£120k is a lot of money" for Ken Barlow's ever-expanding house?! You couldn't even get a garage for that around here! — Jane Armstrong (@janea57) February 24, 2020

The fact that the ASKING price for Ken’s at least 3 bed house is £120,000 is just so heartbreaking.

London is wild. #Corrie — Hayley Minn (@hayleyminn) February 24, 2020

Estate agents assess Coronation Street house prices

However two estate agents, who are experts on properties in Manchester, confirmed that £120,000 for a three-bedroom house is not unusual for that area. And so the Platts’ posher property across the street is in keeping.

Expert Antony Waring, who works for YOPA Property Limited said: “Early 20th Century terraced houses like Ken’s are becoming more and more desirable around the Manchester area, particularly with first time buyers and investors.

“For first time buyers they are an affordable step onto the housing ladder – £120,000 – £140,000 is about right – and investors can generate a healthy yield return by renting them out to young couples and families.

“With such a high demand for this type of property they tend to get snapped up quickly and often for more than the advertised price!”

Ken put his house on the market so he could move to a retirement home (Credit: ITV)

Another estate agent, Ian Barber, added: “Currently Salford in particular is in high demand due to its many years of low prices and now commands very good rents which in turn equals high yields.

“This area is only a short drive to Manchester city centre, Media City and Salford Quays. Also the introduction of Metrolink to some parts has increased the attraction.”

Ken has lived in No.1 for many years (Credit: ITV)

Did the price of the Platts’ or the Barlows’ house shock you?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

