Hope Stape in Coronation Street recently decided she would do book signings for the John Stape book.

As John’s daughter, Hope has been taking copies of the books into school doing signings and readings in return for cash.

However baffled fans were all left asking the same question.

Fiz and Tyrone found out someone was making a book about John Stape (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Hope and the John Stape books

Fiz and Tyrone recently found out that a journalist was writing a book about Hope’s biological dad, killer John Stape.

The book also included information about Hope.

Although Fiz and Tyrone tried their best to stop it being published, they were unsuccessful.

The book was released and Tyrone tried to hide them from Hope by buying a load of copies and storing them in their outhouse.

However Hope found them and decided she would make money off it.

Hope started signing copies of the book and selling them.

Hope has been selling books at school (Credit: ITV)

Fans all asking same question as Hope sells copies of the book

Earlier this week, Tyrone realised the books were missing and when he and Fiz questioned Hope, she told them she got rid of them.

In last night’s episode (Thursday, November 24) she took a hammer to school and decided to give a reading of the book.

After overhearing some year 11 girls badmouthing her, she re-enacted the moment that John murdered teacher Charlotte Hoyle.

Later headteacher Ms Crawshaw called Fiz and Tyrone into the school to tell them what she had done.

She explained how Hope has been giving readings of the book and her latest re-enactment had brought up bad memories for teachers who knew John and Charlotte.

But Fiz tried to tell her they had been trying to shield Hope from the book and Tyrone said they didn’t even know how she managed to get a copy.

Now fans have been left questioning how Fiz and Tyrone didn’t notice Hope taking multiple copies of the book into school.

How did Hope get 17* copies of that hardback book to school without Fiz or Tyrone noticing?! * assuming she sold each one for £5, as she made £75 #Corrie #coronationstreet — Alex (& Mischa the cat) (@akd9471) November 24, 2022

How did Hope get all those books to school?? #corrie — Carl Sutton (@CarlWythy) November 24, 2022

Fiz and Tyrone when Hope was lugging a shedload of books to school. #Corrie pic.twitter.com/JGso9k923J — CorrieNation (@nation_corrie) November 24, 2022

Later Fiz and Tyrone told Hope off for her actions.

However Hope told Tyrone she feared he was going to leave again.

Tyrone arranged for them to spend time together, but Hope made it clear she’s going to make Tyrone pay for letting her down.

