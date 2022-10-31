As Coronation Street continues its John Stape storyline, Hope actress Isabella Flanagan has teased that the youth may do ‘something awful’ as the story climaxes.

Fiz and Tyrone have recently learned that a local journalist is writing a tell-all book about John Stape.

Excerpts from the book have been published in the Weatherfield Gazette.

How will Hope react as she becomes aware of the situation?

Tyrone and Fiz have learned that a book is being written about John Stape (Credit: ITV)

News of John Stape reaches young Hope

The media’s interest in John Stape has led to tension in Fiz and Tyrone’s household, and upset for daughter Hope.

She is the daughter of Fiz and serial killer John Stape.

Earlier this year, Fiz and Tyrone were forced to tell Hope about her dad’s past after she discovered details on Phill’s laptop.

Phill had been planning to publish a book on John Stape to tell Fiz’s story, but he brought those plans to an end as it upset Fiz.

Recently Fiz discovered that someone had been writing a book about John and immediately suspected Phill could be getting revenge after she dumped him at their wedding.

However after speaking to Phill, Fiz discovered he wasn’t behind it. But who is?

This week, Fiz desperately tries to hide the articles about John from Hope.

But how will Hope react?

Could Hope be about to do something bad? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Hope actress Isabella Flanagan speaks out

Speaking to Inside Soap, Isabella Flanagan, who plays Hope, speculated on Hope’s future.

“I feel as though Hope might quieten down a bit,” said Isabella.

“But then they’ll make her do something super bad,” she continued.

“Everyone will think she’s doing something nicer, and then ‘Boom!’ – she’ll do something awful.”

Does this mean Hope could be about to do something bad?

How will she cope as the John Stape storyline continues?

Young Hope has a history of misbehaviour (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

What will Coronation Street Hope do next?

Hope already has a history of misbehaviour and lashing out when upset.

In 2017, she set a trampoline on fire and let Ruby take the blame.

A year later, she attempted to abandon grandmother Evelyn’s dog, sending it away on a train.

Later, she set fire to Tyrone and Alina’s flat and attempted to sabotage the wedding of Fiz and Phil.

Could the pressure of the John Stape book bring about a resurgence of Hope’s bad behaviour?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

