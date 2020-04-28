Coronation Street hit with Ofcom complaint after police fail to investigate Asha's video leak

Coronation Street have been hit with an Ofcom complaint after Weatherfield police failed to investigate Asha's stripping video being leaked to a porn site.

Recently Asha stripped on a video call for her crush Corey. But the 14-year-old had no idea she was being recorded.

Although Corey appeared to keep the video to himself, new girl Kelly Neelan saw the clip on his phone at Amy's party.

Asha stripped on a video call (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: The government 'is keen for Emmerdale and Coronation Street to resume filming'

After Corey knocked over a lamp, an argument broke out where Amy accused Kelly of breaking her mum's furniture.

Asha failed to defend Kelly, leading Kelly to leak the video from Corey's phone as a form of revenge. She shared the video to a group chat with their classmates and peers.

Kelly posted the video to a group chat with all their classmates (Credit: ITV)

And things went from bad to worse for Asha when she discovered the video was now on a porn site.

Going to the police

As Dev found out what had been going on, he agreed not to go to the police. But when he discovered the video had made its way onto an adult website, he took action.

In Friday's episode of Corrie (April 24) Dev went to the cops. They told him as Asha is under 18 it is illegal to distribute, show or possess the video.

But the police explained that although, Kelly and Corey and those who shared it technically broke the law, so did Asha.

The police couldn't do anything about the video being posted to a porn site (Credit: ITV Hub)

The police agreed to interview Asha, Corey and Kelly but when Dev mentioned the video being on a porn site, the police said they have no power to shut down the site or remove the video.

Instead they offered to put Dev in touch with a charity that could help. But Dev was horrified, feeling as if they were on their own.

Viewers were also upset and one even registered their concerns with TV watchdog Ofcom.

An Ofcom spokesperson confirmed to ED! that the soap had received one complaint about the storyline, with the viewer unhappy that the police wouldn't investigate Asha's video.

The regulator further told The Sun they would assess before deciding whether to investigate.

What's next for Asha?

This week, Dev reports the incident to Asha's school. But she begs her dad to withdraw it, saying it's making things worse for her.

Dev eventually agrees. But will things start to get better for Asha?

Nina defends Asha (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street viewers disgusted as Geoff accuses Yasmeen of cheating after he gives her an STI

When Nina sees a group of lads pointing at Asha, Nina steps in and punches one of the boys right in the nose.

Asha is grateful for her support and explains she has low self-esteem. Later, Asha opens an envelope with a sketch of herself done by Nina.

Coronation Street airs next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.