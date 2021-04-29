Coronation Street has cast Brookside star Helen Sheals in the ITV soap to play a nurse in Nina and Seb’s storyline.

In next week’s scenes, couple Seb and Nina find themselves subject to a vicious and unprovoked attack by Corey Brent and his group of friends.

The attack leaves Seb and Nina in hospital with horrific injuries.

Seb and Nina are attacked (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Abi calls off wedding to Kevin

According to The Sun, Helen will appear in several episodes as a nurse.

Coronation Street: What else has Helen Sheals been in?

Helen famously played Jan Murray in Brookside from 2002 until 2003.

She also played Ronni Ferrari in The Hello Girls.

Her upcoming appearance in Coronation Street won’t be the first appearance she makes on the soap.

In 2o09 she played Lily Richardson, mother of Sophie Webster’s teen ex-boyfriend Ben Richardson, played by Lucien Laviscount.

Helen has played two characters in Corrie before (Credit: ITV)

In 2019 she played a hospice nurse who reached out to Sinead Tinker after she was told her cancer is terminal.

Helen has also had multiple roles in BBC daytime soap Doctors, Casualty, Holby City and Downton Abby.

What happens to Seb and Nina?

In next week’s scenes Seb and Nina are taking a walk along the canal when they come across Corey, Eli, Kelly Neelan and Summer Spellman.

When a drunk Corey and Eli start making nasty jibes at Nina, Summer becomes uneasy and heads home. But soon Eli eggs Kelly on and she slaps Nina.

As Nina and Seb run off, the gang chase them and the couple find themselves subject to an unprovoked and vicious attack.

Nina and Seb are taken to hospital after the attack (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Catherine Tyldesley reveals she turned down return last year!

In the hospital Roy is told that Nina has sustained several blows to the head and is undergoing an operation.

Meanwhile the doctor explains to Abi that they’re going to run some tests on Seb.

Later Nina wakes up and tells Roy and Abi that all she can remember is seeing Corey and his mates.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.