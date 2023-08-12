Coronation Street heartthrob shocks as he strips COMPLETELY naked

Corrie star Adam Rickitt has left fans in shock after posing naked in a new Instagram snap.

The star, who played the role of Nick Tilsley in Coronation Street from 1997 to 1999, left little to the imagination as he posed for the photos.

Adam is currently abroad with his wife Katy Rickitt, who is a journalist on Good Morning Britain.

Adam Rickitt and his wife Katy Rickitt are currently abroad (Credit: ITV)

Corrie Adam Rickitt leaves fans in shock

Enjoying the sunlight, Adam can be seen posing in front of a window as he models in a stony villa.

Another snap also showcases him laying on a staircase with his face to the ground.

Writing in his caption, Adam said: “I apologise…but guess what…it’s a tradition! #buttshotday.”

Adam’s snaps looked very similar to his appearance in his 1999 music video, I Breathe Again, where he was naked in a glass container.

Fan reaction

Taking to the comment section, many fans couldn’t help but notice the resemblance of his ’90s music video.

One person wrote: “Why do I get the feeling this takes me back to the I breathe again music video?”

A second said: “I’m getting breathe again vibes.”

“Re making the i breathe again video are we?,” another added.

A fourth user commented: “Memories of the Breath Again video!”

And a fifth said: “This has breath again all over it!”

The actor and Katy Rickitt have been married since 2014 (Credit: ITV)

Adam Rickitt and wife Katy

Adam and his wife Katy have been married since 2014. The couple revealed in 2022 that although it was love at first sight for Adam, Katy was a little hesitant.

Speaking on Loose Women, Katy said: “The reason he says ‘it was [love at first sight] for me and not for her’ – it actually was for me as well.

“He told me pretty much straight away ‘I love you’ and then introduced me to his mum within a week without telling me about it. I almost slightly panicked a bit.”

She added: “I thought, ‘Is he just saying this? Is this what he’s like?” However, eventually “it became pretty apparent to me that he meant everything he said”.

