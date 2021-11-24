Coronation Street character Roy Cropper left Weatherfield tonight (Wednesday, November 24), but has he gone for good? Will he return?

A few weeks ago, Abi Franklin bought a gun off her ex Tez to kill Corey Brent, the teenager who kicked her son Seb Franklin to death.

Roy’s niece, Seb’s girlfriend, Nina discovered Abi bought a gun and tried to convince her not to go through with it.

However on the night of the sinkhole collapse, Abi went after Corey. They ended up falling through a hole in the ground.

She pointed the gun at Corey and he confessed to killing Seb.

Abi wanted to kill Corey (Credit: ITV)

Roy soon found them in the ground and pleaded with her not to kill Corey.

Abi dropped the gun and it was soon washed away in the sewers.

However drug lord Harvey Gaskell later found the gun and shot and killed Natasha Blakeman, thinking she was Leanne Battersby.

Roy lied to the police that Abi didn’t have a gun and had no plans to kill Corey. However when he found out Natasha had been shot and the gun Harvey used could have been Abi’s gun, he felt guilty.

Last week he learnt Natasha’s son Sam hadn’t spoke a word since seeing his mother’s body and Roy felt responsible for Natasha’s death.

Roy told Nina he was leaving (Credit: ITV)

This week he signed his flat and business into Nina’s name. When Nina found out, she feared her uncle would take his life, but he explained he was moving to South America for a job there.

Nina gathered Roy’s friends and they told him what they meant to him.

Nina begged Roy not to leave her, however he left in a taxi, leaving his niece in tears.

Coronation Street: Has Roy left for good?

It’s not been revealed when or if Roy will be returning. However this week Nina will be left in a difficult situation.

What’s next for Nina?

Later this week Kelly takes some spice and Stu finds her semi-conscious.

Nina sees Kelly being circled (Credit: ITV)

He sets off to find the dealer wo gave it to her, but Kelly staggers off in the opposite direction.

As she stumbles along she passes some drunk school kids who begin to follow her.

Soon they begin to circle Kelly and Nina sees.

Will Nina stick up for her or leave her?

