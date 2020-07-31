Coronation Street: Greater Manchester lockdown restrictions to affect filming?

Coronation Street fans have been worrying about their fave soap today, anxious the new Greater Manchester lockdown restrictions could affect filming.

Thankfully the ITV show will continue filming as restrictions in the region do not affect the workplace.

Soaps have been filming with social distance measures (Credit: ITV)

With the health and safety measures and social distancing guidelines in place on the set at Trafford Wharf, it won't bring any changes to how they are currently filming.

As reported in Manchester Evening News, a spokesperson for the soap said: "We continue to maintain our health and safety protocols to ensure everyone can work safely."

Coronation Street: Manchester's new restrictions

Last night (Thursday, July 30) Health Secretary Matt Hancock made an announcement.

He told reporters that "immediate action" was required to "increasing transmission" of coronavirus.

The new lockdown restrictions affect certain parts of the UK.

The new measures will not affect Corrie's filming (Credit: ITV)

People from households in Greater Manchester, parts of East Lancashire and part of West Yorkshire are now banned from meeting indoors.

We continue to maintain our health and safety protocols.

They will also no longer be able to meet in houses or gardens, unless it's with someone from their support bubble.

Members of the same household will still be able to go to pubs and restaurants. However they cannot go with people from another household.

Coronation Street: Returning to filming

The ITV soap returned to filming last month after a three-month break.

As well as production being stopped in March, episodes were reduced to three a week in order to make sure there were enough episodes.

Episodes will return to six a week in September (Credit: ITV)

While Coronation Street has remained on air through lockdown, ITV announced yesterday that both Corrie and Emmerdale would be returning to six episodes a week.

This will commence from mid-September. Meanwhile, EastEnders will return to four episodes a week. But its episodes will be shorter.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

