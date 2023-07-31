Coronation Street fans swoon as Georgia Taylor enjoys holiday with former co-star partner

In February, Georgia Taylor wowed fans as she confirmed her relationship to former Coronation Street co-star, Charlie De Melo.
The actress shared a photo of them both together, branding Charlie ‘very fine’.
Now, Coronation Street fans have been swooning as the couple enjoy a holiday in Italy together.
Coronation Street: Georgia Taylor romance with co-star
Coronation Street viewers will know that Georgia and Charlie played on screen couple Toyah and Imran Habeeb on the soap. However, Imran died in a fatal car crash that was caused by Toyah during an argument.
After Charlie’s exit from the cobbles, Georgia stunned fans in February this year by sharing a photo of them both together.
She then proceeded to call Charlie a “very fine mustachioed gentleman”.
This was ‘confirmation’ of their relationship with fans being delighted for the co-stars.
Georgia Taylor and Charlie De Melo enjoy holiday together
Taking to Instagram yesterday (Sunday, July 30), Georgia shared a series of snaps featuring herself and Charlie.
The couple were both smiling on holiday together, wearing their sunnies. They were both enjoying some food, drink and holding a giant lemon.
View this post on Instagram
Georgia and Charlie had both gone on holiday to Italy on their own ‘adventure’.
Georgia captioned the post: “LimonCharlo, Mildred and the hat go on an Italian adventure.”
Fans swoon over Coronation Street couple on holiday
Coronation Street fans have been swooning over Georgia and Charlie’s recent ‘Italian adventure’ pics.
One fan wrote: “It’s lovely to see you both so happy together! Great pics.”
View this post on Instagram
Another person added: “Gives me such a fuzzy feeling that you’re together in the ‘real world’ too. Those smiles say it all!”
A third fan commented: “I’m just bursting with happiness for you both, fabulous pictures xx.”
Another Coronation Street fan shared: “I love the happiness in these beautiful photos! Have a wonderful time!”
