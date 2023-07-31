Coronation Street fans swoon as Georgia Taylor enjoys holiday with former co-star partner

In February, Georgia Taylor wowed fans as she confirmed her relationship to former Coronation Street co-star, Charlie De Melo.

The actress shared a photo of them both together, branding Charlie ‘very fine’.

Now, Coronation Street fans have been swooning as the couple enjoy a holiday in Italy together.

Georgia and Charlie confirmed their relationship in February (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Georgia Taylor romance with co-star

Coronation Street viewers will know that Georgia and Charlie played on screen couple Toyah and Imran Habeeb on the soap. However, Imran died in a fatal car crash that was caused by Toyah during an argument.

After Charlie’s exit from the cobbles, Georgia stunned fans in February this year by sharing a photo of them both together.

She then proceeded to call Charlie a “very fine mustachioed gentleman”.

This was ‘confirmation’ of their relationship with fans being delighted for the co-stars.

The pair have gone on holiday together (Credit: ITV)

Georgia Taylor and Charlie De Melo enjoy holiday together

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Sunday, July 30), Georgia shared a series of snaps featuring herself and Charlie.

The couple were both smiling on holiday together, wearing their sunnies. They were both enjoying some food, drink and holding a giant lemon.

Georgia and Charlie had both gone on holiday to Italy on their own ‘adventure’.

Georgia captioned the post: “LimonCharlo, Mildred and the hat go on an Italian adventure.”

Fans are thrilled for the couple (Credit: ITV)

Fans swoon over Coronation Street couple on holiday

Coronation Street fans have been swooning over Georgia and Charlie’s recent ‘Italian adventure’ pics.

One fan wrote: “It’s lovely to see you both so happy together! Great pics.”

Another person added: “Gives me such a fuzzy feeling that you’re together in the ‘real world’ too. Those smiles say it all!”

A third fan commented: “I’m just bursting with happiness for you both, fabulous pictures xx.”

Another Coronation Street fan shared: “I love the happiness in these beautiful photos! Have a wonderful time!”

