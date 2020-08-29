Coronation Street baddie Geoff Metcalfe has been left terrified after being warned wife Yasmeen is a new woman after recovering from her heart operation.

Yasmeen suffered a heart attack on the day of her trial, pushing the case back months.

Coronation Street baddie Geoff Metcalfe terrified as he’s warned Yasmeen is a new woman Credit: ITV)

She is awaiting trail for attempted murder after defending herself against Geoff.

Fans haven’t seen much of her since then but last night Alya received good news – and she couldn’t wait to share it with Geoff.

“Geoff obviously hasn’t heard the good news,” Alya announced to him in the street.

Read more: Coronation Street fans upset as Peter prioritises Abi over Carla

“The operation was a complete success. Full recovery expected. That must be hard for someone like you to take.

“Being that much out of the loop has got to hurt. Seriously though if you think things are tough for you now my gran’s going to come out of this stronger than ever.

“She’s going to wipe the floor with you. And when she’s finished with you, you’re not going to have anything or anyone left in your life.”

Tim is going to realise what his dad really is (Credit: ITV)

Geoff was clearly rattled and went home and took his frustration out on the housework.

But after smashing up his hoover, it was obvious how terrified he was that Yasmeen had the strength to fight back against his abuse.

Coronation Street’s Tim turns on Geoff

And next week he’s going to get an even bigger blow when his son Tim realises what a monster he really is.

Geoff tries to sabotage the restaurant by cancelling shifts, leaving Alya struggling alone with takeout orders.

Alya reaches breaking point and sees red, throwing everyone out and smashing the place up in a frenzy.

When Tim and Geoff arrive, it’s all in chaos but it takes Ryan arriving to expose Geoff for Tim to pay attention.

Read more: Coronation Street: Does Craig Tinker know where Todd Grimshaw is?

After that Tim begins to doubt whether his dad is as innocent as he claims.

Later at home Tim lets slip to Sally about the CCTV camera that Geoff had. Horrified, Sally tells Tim to open his eyes and see his dad for what he really is.

Is Tim finally starting to see Geoff’s true colours?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!