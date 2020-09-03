Coronation Street: Geoff IS linked to Nicky, boss Iain MacLeod confirms

Coronation Street baddie Geoff Metcalfe is linked to sex worker Nicky Wheatley, soap boss Iain MacLeod.

Earlier this year it was revealed abusive Geoff had been cheating on wife Yasmeen by hiring escorts.

Meanwhile Nicky was introduced a couple of months ago as a sex worker, who began a deal with Daniel.

Geoff was sleeping with sex workers despite being married to Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

When she was first introduced, fans began to theorise that Nicky was one of the escorts Geoff used. And it looks like their theory could be correct.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily at a virtual press event, Corrie producer Iain MacLeod said: “We have more for Daniel – we have seen his slightly messed up friendship with Nicky.

It sounds like Nicky and Geoff may know each other (Credit: ITV)

“That will go on for some time but not the way you are expecting. It draws in Geoff at a certain point which becomes significant for Yameen’s trial in a huge way – that’s going to be really big.

Coronation Street: Geoff and Yasmeen storyline – returning to six episodes

Yasmeen and Geoff’s storyline has captured attention of viewers all year and Iain is glad to be moving back to six episodes. This is so the pace can be picked up, as there’s more to come from the storyline.

He added: “I think people were gagging for it, I know I was. Three eps a week has been brilliant but when it’s chopped in half it’s frustrating. We were in the midst of Geoff and Yasmeen, we still are, and people were desperate for the next instalment.

Yasmeen and Geoff’s coercive control storyline has had fans gripped (Credit: ITV)

“Coronation Street has become a bastion of normality for people at home in lockdown – having characters they recognise every night was comforting.

“Everyone is enduring this, it’s important to give them their full complement of Corrie as soon as we can.”

Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV. Friday 11th September will be an hour long episode.

