Coronation Street viewers wish Geoff ill after last night's coronavirus reference

Fans of Coronation Street have expressed their desire for abusive Geoff Metcalfe to contract coronavirus after the soap made reference to the crisis.

Geoff mentioned good hand hygiene last night (Monday, March 17) after Yasmeen had finished cleaning the bathroom.

He insisted she wash her hands and sing Happy Birthday twice over, which is the advice Boris Johnson and the government have been advocating to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronation Street including a handwashing reference (Credit: ITV)

But as Yasmeen dutifully did as she was told by her evil husband, it gave those watching at home a new idea as to how Geoff could depart the show.

Writing on Twitter, an overwhelming number of people suggested he could contract the illness that is sweeping the nation.

Hope Geoff on Corrie gets coronavirus — Em (@emroberts21) March 17, 2020

#Corrie with a bit of luck Geoff will get coronavirus. When you've been in a situation like that, it's painful to watch. Well done again corrie for another brill storyline👏👏👏 — 💜Gill Lewis (@gill0101) March 17, 2020

Surely Geoff can get Coronavirus and die a gruesome death 🤔 just an idea. #corrie — jfield03 (@jfield03) March 16, 2020

Geoff’s self pity is excruciating. Hope he contracts #coronavirus! #Corrie — Thomas Mills 🌹 (@ecklefecken) March 16, 2020

The sooner Geoff catches the #coronavirus the better 😡 #Corrie — Mags (@mags171124) March 16, 2020

Can the Coronavirus kill Geoff?? #Corrie — Stephen McKee (@MrStephenMc) March 16, 2020

In fact, Coronation Street has revealed via their official Twitter account that the scene was pure coincidence.

When one fan queried how the soap had written and filmed the coronavirus mention so quickly, they responded that it had actually been written back in December!

"We had no idea it would mean something else entirely now!" they claimed.

It was written back in December - we had no idea it would mean something else entirely now! 🤔 — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) March 16, 2020

Are Corrie writers psychic?!

Fans were left devastated last night when Geoff forced Yasmeen to say her granddaughter Alya was 'dead to her'.

Alya had been trying to get her gran away from abusive Geoff and even packed a bag for her to leave.

Alya desperately tried to get Yasmeen to leave Geoff in last night's Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

But Geoff caught them in the act and Yasmeen begged him to believe she didn't want to leave him.

After Geoff kicked Alya out, he later played the victim and insisted their marriage was broken.

But Yasmeen begged him to stay and agreed that Alya was no longer a part of their lives.

However, refusing to give up Alya went to the police about vile Geoff.

