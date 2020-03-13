Coronation Street viewers convinced Geoff will face court after seeing behind the scenes photo

Viewers of Coronation Street have been left convinced Geoff will face court for coercive control after Sue Cleaver posted a behind the scenes photo.

In the hilarious picture, the Eileen Grimshaw actress could be seen with co-star Melanie Hill reading a book called How To Stay Awake During Sex.

Alongside the picture, Sue tweeted: "Busy filming with @melaniejhil. Great tips!"

However viewers noticed that they pair appeared to be in a courtroom, leaving them convinced abusive Geoff will be going to court for his crimes.

One wrote: "Courthouse scenes?"

A second tweeted: "Looks like a courtroom, god I hope it's Geoff in the dock!"

Adding to that, one fan said: "About time."

Viewers know Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for months as part of a coercive control storyline.

However Yasmeen's granddaughter Alya has become suspicious of Geoff's behaviour and next week she reports him to the police.

Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for months (Credit: ITV Hub)

After discovering that Geoff is selling their share of Speed Daal so that he and Yasmeen can move abroad, Alya is shocked at the thought of her gran moving so far away.

While Geoff is loving the control he has got over his wife, it's clear that Yasmeen doesn't want to be away from her family, but she puts on a brave face to keep Geoff happy.

Alya is horrified by the situation and tries to make Yasmeen see that Geoff is controlling her.

Soon she is grabbing a bag and shoving her gran's clothes into it, begging her to leave her abusive husband.

Yasmeen refuses to believe Geoff is controlling her (Credit: ITV)

With Yasmeen refusing to listen, Alya takes drastic action and heads to the police station to report her gran's husband.

With Toyah in tow for moral support, Alya tells the police everything she knows and is adamant Geoff must have a history of abuse.

Alya decides to do some digging herself and discovers Geoff and his past girlfriend were charged with affray and forces Yasmeen to read the information she has found.

Alya reports Geoff to the police (Credit: ITV)

Although Yasmeen begs Alya to leave before Geoff sees her, Yasmeen later asks Geoff about a fight he had with someone called Jocelyn Barrie, and admits Alya showed her the article.

But instead of telling his wife the truth, Geoff lashes out in a rage and sweeps Yasmeen's plate of curry onto the floor.

He tells horrified Yasmeen not to wait up as he marches out of the door, leaving her cowering and trying to scrub curry out of the carpet for the rest of the evening.

When Yasmeen wakes from a restless night, she is surprised to see Geoff didn't return home after his fit of rage.

Geoff storms out (Credit: ITV)

Soon Alya pops over to see her gran and admits she has reported Geoff to the police.

Yasmeen is terrified about what will happen next and warns Alya not to make her pick between her and Geoff.

When Geoff finally returns home, he makes himself out to be the victim. AGAIN!

Will the police look into Geoff's abuse?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

