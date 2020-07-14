Coronation Street: Geoff caught out by his phone call with Yasmeen?

In Coronation Street, Geoff answered Alya's phone when Yasmeen called from prison. But could this lead to his downfall?

In Monday night's visit to Weatherfield (July 13) Alya realised her phone was missing as she was expecting a phone call from her gran.

But her phone had been taken by Yasmeen's abusive husband Geoff, as he tried to intercept the call.

Geoff answered Yasmeen's call to Alya (Credit: ITV)

As Geoff spoke to Yasmeen, he told her if she came back to him, he would retract his statement against her and try to make the charges go away.

He made her promise not to tell anyone. But as Yasmeen broke down in tears, she told Geoff she didn't abuse him and he scared HER.

As Yasmeen confronted Geoff over how he treated her, he continued to try and brainwash her into thinking she was the abuser.

Yasmeen eventually hung up demanding he leave her alone. But could someone have been listening in on Yasmeen's call?

Coronation Street: Geoff and Yasmeen's phone call

Was someone listening in to their conversation? (Credit: ITV)

According to Gov.uk website, prison staff can listen to and record most types of calls. Some calls are not monitored, for example when a prisoner calls a legal advisor.

As Yasmeen and Geoff are not allowed to have contact, with Yasmeen going on trial for attempted murder, has Geoff just blown his cover?

What happens in next week's Coronation Street

Next week, on his radio show, Geoff reveals he has forgiven Yasmeen and wants to help her.

Meanwhile, in prison, Yasmeen tells her cellmate that someone from a women's charity is coming to visit her. When the woman arrives she is shocked by what she reveals.

Yasmeen is visited by a woman (Credit: ITV)

Later, Yasmeen's cellmate gives her a book on coercive control. Yasmeen rings Geoff and tells him she wants to be with him again. But is she playing him at his own game?

On the day of Yasmeen's trial, she tells Imran that she was visited by someone who claims Geoff also abused her.

Yasmeen has a heart attack (Credit: ITV)

As Imran says he will try to track her down, Yasmeen collapses and is rushed to hospital. Meanwhile on the Street, Ryan clocks a woman named Elaine watching Geoff and Tim as they head out to go to court.

But an upset Alya tells Ryan that her gran has had a heart attack. Will Yasmeen be okay?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.20pm on ITV.

