Coronation Street: Gemma and Chesney’s actions leave fans seriously confused

Coronation Street fans were left confused as Chesney and Gemma helped Bernie catch Fern.

Bernie was recently accused of robbing a jewellery store. However her lookalike Fern was the one who robbed the store and framed Bernie.

In last night’s Coronation Street episode (Wednesday, November 16) Gemma and Chesney helped Bernie catch Fern, but fans were all left confused and asking the same question.

Fern pretended to be Bernie and robbed a store (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Chesney, Gemma and Bernie set out to bring Fern down

After Bernie and Fern met, they took advantage of the fact they look like each other with Bernie doing jobs for Fern.

When Bernie told Fern she was going to interview for a cleaning job, Bernie warned her that the company wasn’t good to work for.

However Fern had a plan to set Bernie up.

She secretly went to Bernie’s interview pretending to be her and got the job cleaning a jewellery store.

Fern told Bernie that she needed to speak to her and she would come to her house.

Bernie waited in all day but Fern didn’t turn up. What she didn’t realise is Fern was busy robbing from the jewellery store while the owner was out.

Bernie was arrested for the robbery (Credit: ITV)

Later the jewellery store owner reported that stock had been stolen by their new cleaner – Bernie Winter.

When Bernie was taken in by police, she was horrified that she was accused of the theft.

She tried to tell them it was Fern but realised she had no proof as she could no longer contact her.

Bernie has since set out to find Fern and last week she ended up meeting Howard.

Howard agreed to help Bernie find Fern by pretending he won the lottery to wheel her in.

However he ended up double crossing Bernie and teamed up with his con-artist wife.

Gemma realised something odd about what Howard said (Credit: ITV)

Gemma and Chesney’s actions leave fans seriously confused

In last night’s episode Howard went to see Bernie but when he mentioned the value of the stolen jewellery, Gemma became suspicious.

Gemma went after him and in his car she spotted Fern trying to call him.

He confessed he was now working with Fern and Gemma called one of her friends.

Gemma’s pal Dan joined them as they made Howard set a trap for Fern.

Fans wondered who was watching Gemma and Chesney’s kids (Credit: ITV)

Gemma, Chesney, Paul gathered as Howard told Fern to meet him as he found a new buyer, willing to pay more for the jewellery.

He told Fern to bring the jewellery with her.

When Fern turned up she saw something wasn’t right and went to leave.

Soon Dev, Bernie and Dee-Dee showed up, followed by police and Fern was taken away by police officer Craig.

However fans questioned who were looking after Gemma and Chesney’s quads Aled, Bryn, Llio and Carys.

Where are the quads through all this ????? #corrie — Helen Rachel (@helsrachel86) November 16, 2022

Who’s looking after all the kids #Corrie — 🌟💛Dion💛🌟 (@DionPetrie) November 16, 2022

Where were the 5 kids ? — KC 🙏🏻💋 (@KBC122012) November 17, 2022

