A Coronation Street fan theory suggests Gary will pin Rick’s murder on Rick’s ex-wife Laura, who is terminally ill with cancer.

Gary murdered loan shark Rick in 2019. But after Laura found out she was ill, she was determined to find out what happened to Rick so she could leave his money to their daughter Kelly.

As she gets closer to the truth, will Gary find a way to pin the murder on Laura?

Coronation Street fans think Gary will blame Laura for Rick’s murder (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gary will pin Rick’s murder on terminally ill Laura, says fan theory

Laura recently hired a private investigator to track down Rick and get his money for Kelly.

Viewers know Gary murdered Rick after believing he kidnapped Gary’s ex, Sarah.

He then buried Rick’s body in the woods. But after his watch was found in the woods, Gary moved the body.

Now one fan is predicting that Gary will find a way to pin the blame for Gary’s murder on Laura.

Anyone think Laura's terminal illness will be used as a get out of jail card for Gary as she will take the blame for Rick's death? #Corrie — Cheshire Chris (@CheshireOne) March 19, 2022

Kelly has a go at Laura but Gary encourages her to make the most of her time with her mum (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Will Rick’s body be found?

This week Aggie lets slip that Laura has been drinking on top of her medication, Kelly is furious.

Kelly returns home and calls Laura the most selfish mother in the world. Furious, she tells Laura she wants her out of Kelly and Maria’s.

Gary urges Kelly to go easy on her mum and make the most of the time she has left.

Soon Laura asks Gary to be Kelly’s guardian, saying he’s been more of a dad to her than Rick ever was.

How will Gary react?

But Gary soon has other things to worry about when Maria shows him a picture for County’s training ground, which has been moved because of her campaign.

He’s horrified as he reveals it’s the spot he’s moved Rick’s body to.

Later he tells a worried Maria that he plans to move Rick’s body.

Laura hears some shock news, but will Gary come clean? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gary comes clean?

Meanwhile the private investigator tells Laura he’s had no success in tracking down Rick and all evidence suggests he’s dead and Gary is the prime suspect.

Laura is shocked and plans to confront Gary.

Across Weatherfield Gary tries to break into the building site, but a security guard soon sees him off.

As he contemplates his fate, he returns home where Laura confronts him.

The pressure starts to get to Gary, but will he admit what really happened to Rick?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm for an hour.

