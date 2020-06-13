Coronation Street Gary has made a fatal mistake that will send him to prison

Coronation Street baddie Gary Windass has been pretending that Rick Neelan is alive and well and on the run - and fans think it will be his downfall.

For weeks he has been telling Rick's ex that he is in contact with him - and knows Rick has been sending child support for his daughter Kelly.

Coronation Street villain Gary has been feeding Kelly lies (Credit: ITV)

This along with his bizarre interest in Kelly's life has already re-sparked the curiosity of Adam Barlow and Imran Habeeb.

And viewers think it will just be a case of Rick's body being found to hold Gary bang to rights and send him to prison.

Gary has already claimed the lives of Rana Habeeb and Rick Neelan.

While he didn't mean to kill Rana, he did cause the factory to collapse which ended her life.

As for Rick - Gary was fighting for his life against the loan shark but instead of just stopping when he was safe, he murdered him.

He then buried his body in the woods and did his best to cover up the evidence - and manipulate the police into thinking Rick was still alive.

Gary finished Rick in a fight to the death (Credit: ITV)

One said: "I'm sure Rick's body will be found eventually, then questions will be asked about how Gary has been in regular contact with a guy who's been dead for months!"

A second agreed, writing: "Exactly - it just seems so bizarre the way he is doing that.

"Makes no sense that I can see."

Someone WILL find Rick's body

Corrie boss Iain Macleod has previously told how Rick's body will be found.

And it will cause Gary no end of problems.

He said: "Adam Barlow is secretly conspiring against him and will threaten to lead Adam and therefore the authorities to Rick’s final resting place.

"We’re aware that Rick’s body is resting over there, and we are resisting the urge to dig it up as it feels like everyone is expecting us to.

"So, I hope we’re playing in a good way with the audience’s expectations around that."

But will Rick's body be found soon - or will Gary get away with his crimes for years?

