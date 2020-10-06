Coronation Street newcomer Gareth Pierce has hinted at a love triangle for Todd, Billy and Paul.

This week, Todd will return to the cobbles after three years away. But it looks like there could be trouble ahead for Billy and his boyfriend Paul.

Todd will return to screens this week, but he brings trouble (Credit: ITV)

Todd was in a serious relationship with Billy before he fled in 2017. However it seems like there could be a love triangle upon his return.

Coronation Street: What did Gareth say?

When asked if Todd’s return will cause an issue for Billy and Paul Gareth said to Entertainment Daily and other media: “I think yes is the short answer! Todd definitely sees the ways that Paul has potentially become a replacement for him in Billy’s life and Summer’s life.

“Dan and I have been working hard on making sure that we get on and we’ve been spending a lot of time together and having a great laugh.

Paul is Billy’s current boyfriend. But what will he say about Todd’s return? (Credit: ITV)

“When we got to do those scenes where they’re reunited, we felt the emotion. The real gut-wrenching feel of those scenes crept up on us actually. We got some real genuine tears and emotion that came quite naturally.

“We were encouraged by George, one of our directors in that block, to really go with that and explore that. I think that has been a real wonderful moment in re-cementing the relationship.

Billy and Todd were in a relationship when he fled Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street: Steve refuses to give up on Oliver

“We’re showing just how much it meant to both of them. It was a nice little chink in Todd’s armour, where we hopefully get to see him genuinely vulnerable and affected by his love for Billy and a sense of what he has lost.”

Coronation Street: Will Todd break Paul and Billy up?

It hasn’t been revealed what the future holds for Billy and Paul. But Gareth added that whilst Paul is an obstacle to Todd and Billy being reunited, Todd can also see how much Paul means to Billy and Summer.

But I think Todd can also see how much Billy loves Paul.

Gareth continued: “There’s shame mixed up in there as well, you know he’s let Summer down and he needs to rebuild those bridges.

Todd let Summer down. But will she ever forgive him? (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Next Week’s First Look in 10 pictures

“With Paul he’s quite complicated, really. Yes he’s an obstacle to Todd and Billy being reunited, but I think Todd can also see how much Billy loves Paul and how good Paul is with Summer as well.

“They’re the two people that Todd really, really cares about, so there’s maybe a grudging respect of Paul as well. It’s not cut and dry really.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.