Coronation Street: Gail’s HUGE blunder leaves fans baffled

Fans were confused by something Gail said

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans have been left baffled by Gail Rodwell‘s huge blunder in last night’s episode (Monday, March 8).

Last year Sam‘s mum Natasha died after being shot by Harvey Gaskell. After seeing Natasha’s body, Sam stopped speaking.

He gradually started to speak again but only to Fiz’s daughter Hope through a walkie-talkie. But he wouldn’t speak to anyone else.

Coronation Street Sam finally talks to Nick via the walkie talkies
Sam stopped speaking after Natasha’s death (Credit: ITV)

After seeing Roy playing chess, he took an interest in the game and eventually began speaking again.

In last night’s episode, Nick became concerned that Sam wasn’t focusing on his school work as he was distracted by chess and asked that he stopped playing for a while to focus on school.

Coronation Street fans baffled by Gail’s blunder

Later, Sam was with his grandmother Gail.

After trying to make conversation, Sam kept giving short answers.

Fans quickly pointed out Gail’s error (Credit: ITV)

Gail then said to her grandson: “Well you’re not very talkative. Not like you at all.”

But fans were quick to point out that Sam had only just started speaking again after months of not talking.

What’s next for Sam?

Sam was upset at his dad’s decision to stop him playing chess.

This week, Brian enthuses about Sam’s talent for chess and Leanne reaches a decision.

Coronation Street Roy watches as Sam beat Brian at chess
Sam has taken an interest in chess (Credit: ITV)

When Leanne makes out that Sam’s got an after school club, Nick is pleased to hear he’s mingling with children his own age. However Leanne has a plan.

In the café, Leanne watches as Sam plays chess with Roy. But how will Nick feel if he finds out Leanne went behind his back?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

