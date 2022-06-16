Coronation Street fans were left furious as Toyah shamed her solicitor for having a tattoo in last night’s episode (Wednesday, June 15 2022).

This week Toyah was arrested for the murder of her husband Imran and in last night’s scenes she was appointed a solicitor, Kim Wallis.

However fans were not impressed with how Toyah treated Kim.

Toyah was arrested for Imran’s murder this week (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Toyah to go to prison for Imran’s murder?

Coronation Street: Toyah arrested for murder

Toyah has been desperate to have a baby of her own for years.

But last year her then-fiancé Imran cheated on her with Abi Webster, resulting in Abi falling pregnant and giving birth to a son, called Alfie.

Despite Imran’s cheating, Toyah forgave him and wanted them to raise Alfie together.

A couple of weeks ago, Imran came clean to Toyah that he lied in court about Abi taking drugs.

Toyah was devastated and realised they could lose custody of baby Alfie.

She ended up driving into a building and later Imran died after suffering cardiac arrest.

Police started to become suspicious of Toyah after realising she didn’t try to brake the car before the crash. She was charged with dangerous driving.

The police discovered that Imran left her a voicemail confessing he’d made a huge mistake and that Toyah deleted it after she was first questioned.

Toyah was then arrested for murder and in last night’s episode she was appointed a solicitor called Kim.

Toyah didn’t like that Kim had a tattoo (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street furious as Toyah shames her solicitor for having a tattoo

Kim walked into the interview room and Toyah was immediately horrified to see she had a tattoo on her hand and lower arm.

She asked her what the tattoo was and Kim admitted it was ‘a mistake she made on her gap year in Thailand’ and explained her ex-boyfriend wanted her to get it.

Toyah immediately thought if the judge saw that tattoo Kim wouldn’t be taken seriously.

She continued to be rude to Kim, despite her only trying to help.

Toyah told Kim she should get her tattoo removed (Credit: ITV)

Soon Toyah called her sister Leanne to tell her about her arrest. Leanne filled in Nick on what happened with Toyah and she clearly told her about Kim’s tattoo.

Nick said he didn’t think the tattoo would make a difference, but Leanne told him she didn’t see it helping.

Later Toyah continued to go on about Kim’s tattoo, telling her she should get it removed saying ‘it’s like a doctor smoking.’

However Coronation Street fans were furious at how Toyah was being so judgemental over a tattoo.

#Corrie #Toyah so Toyah the child catcher is judgemental of a solicitor with a tattoo! Wtf she works in a factory! Stfu! pic.twitter.com/ASneiZVADL — Melanie Jeffery (@Melwelshbird) June 15, 2022

It’s nice to know you’re incapable of doing a job because you have a tattoo on your arm, cheers Toyah 🥴 #Corrie — 𝚔𝚒𝚛𝚜𝚝𝚢 ♡ (@_mariekx) June 15, 2022

what’s with all this tattoo slander on #Corrie tonight 🥴 — 🌿 (@neonhvrt) June 15, 2022

#Corrie Toyah is making herself look even more unbalanced. Her husband is dead because of her driving she needs to stop meaning about a bloody tattoo ! #jail #gotojail — Zoeanne 😋 (@jonezoe) June 15, 2022

I don't get how the societior having a tattoo has something to do with the murder case Toyah so let it go, it's not gonna help you. #Corrie pic.twitter.com/NF47zlbUQu — Jamie Bell (@Jamieb_1994) June 15, 2022

Why does Toyah care more about her solicitor having a tattoo than the fact she’s up for murder and has to lie even more? #Corrie pic.twitter.com/ycHhRNRzxu — Owen (@itzzzo_) June 15, 2022

Toyah slagging off the lawyer’s tattoo every minute is getting stupid and unrealistic now #Corrie — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) June 15, 2022

Who plays Kim Wallis in Coronation Street?

Kim was played by actress Rebecca Hesketh-Smith

What has Rebecca Hesketh-Smith been in?

Last year, Rebecca made an appeared in Casualty playing Millie Hayford.

In 2020 she played Gaby in TV mini-series Life.

She also had a role in TV series Britannia and the TV film Mother’s Day.

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Did you watch last night’s Corrie? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.