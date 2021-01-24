Coronation Street newbie Glen Wallace has teased his new role on the soap.

The former EastEnders actor will play a mysterious man who arrives on the cobbles looking to reunite with a former flame.

EastEnders star Glen Wallace has teased his Corrie role (Credit: Splash)

And he has now revealed that he is playing Carla Connor’s ex lover.

He told the Sunday World: “There is a bit of a back story between my character and Carla so if you know her storylines it will be interesting.”

Next week Carla attends a meeting with a new client and is shocked to discover it’s a blast from the past – Lucas.

She met him when she was living in Devon. And it soon becomes clear they have a history together.

Carla calls at No.1 to offer alcoholic ex Peter her support after he once again says he wants to die of liver failure.

But when he makes it clear he doesn’t want her anywhere near, she heads off to lunch with Lucas.

Will Carla reunite with her ex? (Credit: ITV)

At lunch Lucas reveals he’s booked a hotel for the weekend an he wants her to join him.

Will Carla be tempted by her uncomplicated new flame?

Glen also revealed that he has already been filming Corrie for six weeks meaning Lucas is sticking around for a while.

Glenn played DS Bryant in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Glen Wallace joins Coronation Street

The actor also spoke about his time on EastEnders.

He played DS Cameron Bryant in the Lucy Beale whodunnit storyline.

“My first episode was with Adam Woodyatt and it was like watching an acting masterclass,” he said.

Glen played the officer who first told Ian his daughter was dead.

He added: “They asked if I was OK to do it without a rehearsal so they could get his reaction first time. I said yes because it was my first day, and that scene was the ‘doof doof’ moment at the end.

“So, I’ve now got the doof doofs on EastEnders and yesterday I was sitting ‘not’ having a pint in The Rovers.”

