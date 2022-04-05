Coronation Street viewers were baffled as Fiz packed up and moved away from the street in last night’s episode (Monday, April 4).

Fiz and Phill finally prepared to move into their new house with Fiz’s daughters Hope and Ruby.

But fans were left baffled by their exit scenes.

Coronation Street: Fiz’s exit from Weatherfield leaves viewers baffled

A few months ago, Fiz and Phill decided to buy a house and move in together.

In last night’s scenes, Fiz said goodbye to her ex-fiancé Tyrone and their daughters Hope and Ruby also said goodbye to their dad.

However fans were questioning why Fiz was taking Ruby with her as Ruby isn’t Fiz’s biological child.

Why is Ruby going with Fiz and Phil anyway? Fiz isn’t even her mum???? #corrie — ✨Ellie ✨ (@_ellielou97) April 5, 2022

Can't believe Ty actually let Fiz just take his kid like seriously? WTF? He does remember Ruby's his right? #Corrie 🤔 — GrianneDoherty32 (@griannedoherty2) April 4, 2022

Why is Fiz taking Ruby away from Tyrone? Ruby isn't even her child? 🙄🙄#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) April 4, 2022

Why's Ruby going with Fiz when she's literally Tyrone's daughter #corrie — Kyle S 🌹🇺🇦 (@KyleSew2112) April 4, 2022

#corrie why is Tyrone so calm with Fiz moving away with Ruby? HIS DAUGHTER or have the scriptwriters conveniently forgotten that — Dennis 🇺🇦 (@GOMDT1981) April 4, 2022

Who are Ruby and Hope’s parents?

Ruby is the daughter of Tyrone Dobbs and Kirsty Soames.

Tyrone took full custody of Ruby after Kirsty went to prison. Tyrone went on to have a relationship with Fiz Stape and she became a mother figure to Ruby.

Hope is Fiz’s daughter and Ruby is Tyrone’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

Last year, Kirsty died from an aneurysm.

Meanwhile Hope is the daughter of John Stape and Fiz Stape. John died in 2011 and Hope has always seen Tyrone as her father.

What’s next for Fiz and Phill?

Later this week Beth and Sean gently rib Fiz about her new house and how he’s finally landed on her feet.

She does her best to appear enthusiastic.

She later calls into the garage to see Tyrone and he admits he’s missing her and the girls.

Fiz and Phill moved into a new house (Credit: ITV)

It was recently reported that Hope will cause problems for Phill and Fiz in their new home.

In pictures obtained by Metro.co.uk, Hope can be seen stealing the digger.

It was reported she will go on a wrecking spree, damaging Phill’s car, but are Fiz and Phill in danger?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

