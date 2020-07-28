Coronation Street FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures

Geoff is up to his old tricks in next week's Coronation Street when he corners a terrified Elaine

Meanwhile, time is running out for Gary, and Toyah is surprised when Leanne makes a heartbreaking confession.

All this and more in next week's Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Geoff rewrites history

Sally is stunned when Elaine corners her in the cafe and reveals she's Tim's mum.

Elaine admits Geoff made her life a living hell and she's always regretted leaving Tim.

Sally begs Elaine not to give up on Tim as one day he will understand.

Elaine heads to Street Cars looking for Tim, but she is terrified when Geoff approaches.

What will he do to her?

2. Faye suspicious of Geoff

Later Faye quizzes Geoff about the woman she saw him arguing with in the ginnel.

Geoff lies that she is a mad woman and he has no idea who she is because his first wife is dead.

Tim is still team Geoff after believing yet more of his lies.

He rips up Elaine's number and warns Sally not to make him choose between her and his dad.

3. Gary plans to flee

Sarah visits Gary and he begs her to keep his secret.

When Adam quizzes Sarah about the accident, she is saved by the police arriving to take her statement.

Gary discharges himself from hospital and throws some clothes into a holdall.

He leaves a letter for Maria, Izzy and Nicola on the side...

4. Maria's suspicions grow

Meanwhile, Maria confides in Peter and Carla about how slow the furniture business is going for Gary.

When Carla admits that Gary's binned his threat to up the rent on the factory, Maria is confused.

Maria confronts Gary, wondering if he is still in love with Sarah.

Gary assures her that he was simply trying to take the pressure off Nick, but will Maria believe him?

Having heard about Gary's change of heart over the rent, Adam gives Sarah the chance to tell him herself.

But when Sarah covers, he quietly seethes.

5. Leanne confides in Toyah

Leanne admits to Toyah that she lied to an old antenatal friend, telling her that Oliver was really well.

Toyah's heart breaks for her sister, and she is surprised when Leanne encourages her to kickstart her fostering plans again.

Will she agree?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.20pm on ITV.

