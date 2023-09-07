Coronation Street finally addresses Cassie’s ‘Turkey teeth’ – and fans are having none of it!

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, September 6), Cassie overdosed after buying some more drugs from Dean.

However, beforehand, she’d been settling in to her new family life over at Tyrone’s. And she made a comment about her teeth – after fans have picked up on it.

Coronation Street has finally addressed Cassie’s ‘Turkey teeth’, but viewers are having none of it.

Cassie overdosed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Cassie overdosed on drugs

Last night, Cassie took £80 from Tyrone and told him that she’d go out and but Ruby’s party boots with them. However, instead, she soon met up with Dean and bought some more drugs off him.

At Ruby and Jack’s party, Tyrone started to worry as Cassie hadn’t shown up with Ruby’s boots.

Michael then mentioned that he knew Cassie from her altercation with Dean. Tyrone had no idea who Dean was making Abi realise that Cassie hadn’t been honest with him.

With everyone heading out to search for Cassie, Hope soon found her outside having overdosed.

Cassie then was taken into hospital before discharging herself. Having been kicked out of Tyrone’s house, Cassie was soon accompanied by Abi in her flat.

She’d been asked by Tyrone to keep an eye on her and make sure that she didn’t go out and score again.

Fans aren’t buying it (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans don’t buy ‘Turkey teeth’ explanation

Before Cassie’s overdose, Coronation Street finally addressed Cassie’s teeth – that fans online had dubbed her ‘Turkey teeth’ as that’s where many people go to get their teeth sorted out cheaply.

Cassie was seen telling the girls to brush their teeth or they’d have to fork out loads for a set of new teeth like hers.

However, fans are having none of it, wondering how Cassie could afford and have such white teeth whilst being a drug addict.

One fan wondered: “How did a drug addict afford teeth that she admits cost her a fortune?”

Another viewer, however, wrote: “A clever nod to Claire Sweeney’s perfect teeth there.”

How did a drug addict afford teeth that she admits cost her a fortune ?#corrie — Julia mealing (@keynshamkid) September 6, 2023

A clever nod to Claire Sweeney’s perfect teeth there 😂 #Corrie — Archieayayaya (@AGH1494) September 6, 2023

Haha they've actually addressed why the drug addict has such white teeth. #corrie — Stuart is bingewatching 1990s Corrie on YouTube. (@StuartBeckMP) September 6, 2023

A third viewer commented: “Haha they’ve actually addressed why the drug addict has such white teeth,” whilst one fan replied: “But not how she afforded them.”

Another fan tweeted: “They acknowledged Cassie’s white teeth,” whilst another fan finished: “Ridiculous reference to Cassie’s Turkey teeth.”

Cassie goes to a support group (Credit: ITV)

Will Cassie try to get clean?

Tonight (Thursday, September 7), Cassie goes with Abi and Tyrone to a support group in a bid to help herself get clean.

However, she then lies to the group about the reason why she turned to drugs.

But, will she try to get clean? Or, will she continue to lie to everyone around her?

