Coronation Street fans slam huge plot hole as ‘evil’ Faye flees the cobbles

Faye's off... but has she forgotten something?

By Joel Harley

Fans of Coronation Street have slammed what they deem to be a massive plot hole after Faye Windass left the soap last night (May 24).

The episode saw Faye finally work up the courage to leave Craig Tinker – but was she forgetting one big thing? The soap’s viewers certainly felt so.

Faye and Craig talk on Ccoronation Street
As the penny finally dropped for Craig, he gave Faye his blessing to leave (Credit: ITV)

Faye leaves Craig… and Coronation Street

In last night’s episode of the soap, Faye left Weatherfield, walking out on fiancee Craig Tinker. This came after he realised just how much of her heart really lay with ex Jackson and daughter Miley.

After seeing Faye struggle with her emotions, Craig confronted his wife-to-be, and gave her his blessing to leave. Faye wasted no time in packing a bag and joining Jackson and Miley in their exit.

Craig was left broken-hearted and teary-eyed as he watched the love of his life disappear. But was there something else that Faye was forgetting?

Craig crying on Coronation Street
Faye’s sudden exit from Weatherfield leaves Craig heartbroken (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Corrie viewers slam plot hole as ‘evil’ Faye quits

As the episode aired, the soap’s fans took to Twitter to react to the storyline. And many of them thought that Faye had forgotten to wrap up one particularly egregious loose end.

“Is it me or did Faye forget to resign from her job before departing, or is she intending on commuting?” asked one viewer.

“Didn’t Faye have a job?” echoed another.

“Faye just leaving like that despite having a factory job – evil,” said another.

Faye’s sudden departure from the Street leaves an enormous void – both in heartbroken Craig‘s life, and in the factory, where she worked. However will they cope without Faye?

Faye Windass Leaves the Street for Her New Life in Slough | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

