Coronation Street favourite Sally Carman sparks fears as she explains absence: ‘Taking a bit of a break’

Coronation Street favourite Sally Carman has sparked fears from fans as she announced an absence from social media.

Posting on her Instagram account, Sally explained that she was taking a break from her socials for a few weeks.

Sally plays Abi Webster on the soap opera.

It was revealed earlier this year that Sally would be ‘taking a break’ from filming, so that she could get a rest from the character’s hard-hitting storylines.

Now it seems as though she is taking a break from social media too.

This announcement has left fans worried.

Sally plays Abi Webster on Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Sally Carman announces social media hiatus

Posting from her Instagram account, Sally announced her break from social media.

She shared a picture yesterday with the words “Taking a bit of a break from social media for the next few weeks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sally Carman – Duttine (@sally_carman__)

Fans responded in the comments below, sharing their concern at Sally’s announcement.

“Hope you are ok,” said one fan.

“I hope all is well,” replied another.

“Hope you’re okay, Sally,” concurred a third.

“Take care, gonna miss your posts,” wrote another concerned fan.

After a rough year, Abi’s taken a step back (Credit: ITV)

Where is Abi on Coronation Street?

Abi has not been at the centre of any big storylines since her recent return to screens last month.

However, she remains a presence in the background of the show.

She said earlier this year that it ‘had gone quiet script-wise’ and she was ‘happy to take a back seat.’

Speaking to Digital Spy in January, Sally said: “The brilliant thing about the producers is that unless you actually specifically ask [what’s coming up], they do’’t tell you.

“I never ask because I can’t hold my own water, so the less I know, the better. Or else I’d just be telling you everything – which might be good for you, not so good for me.

“So I actually don’t know, but I know it’s gone quite quiet script-wise, so I’m guessing that she’s going to be happy for a bit. Which suits me fine.”

