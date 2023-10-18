Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ what’s wrong with Tim after Stephen attack

Over in Coronation Street last night (Tuesday, October 17), Tim started having flashbacks of Stephen’s attack.

He started being haunted by his terrifying ordeal as pictures of Stephen re-entered his mind.

Coronation Street fans have now ‘worked out’ what’s wrong with Tim after Stephen attacked him.

Tim had flashbacks of Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tim was haunted by Stephen

Last night, Tim lay in his hospital bed after surviving Stephen Reid’s attack.

Stephen had tried to strangle Tim before hitting him on the head with an iron bar, suffocating him and tying him inside of a cab boot before dousing it in petrol.

Somehow, Tim managed to break free and contact Peter who helped the police track him down.

At the hospital though, as Sally and Elaine worried about Tim’s health, Tim started having flashbacks of the attack.

He started to relive the horrifying ordeal as images of Stephen burst into his mind again.

Sally and Elaine then brought themselves round to telling Tim that Stephen had died.

Fans think that Tim is suffering from PTSD (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ what’s wrong with Tim

Tim’s physically said to be okay, with just a few cuts and bruises to show from the attack.

However, after seeing Tim suffer from flashbacks, fans have now ‘worked out’ that he could have PTSD.

One Coronation Street fan suggested: “I think Tim’s gonna get PTSD.”

I think Tim's gonna get PTSD #Corrie — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) October 17, 2023

Looks like poor Tim is also suffering from PTSD 😔 #Corrie — Mandy Amory 🇰🇳🇺🇦 (@LilMissMystic) October 17, 2023

Tim getting PTSD 💔😭#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) October 18, 2023

Another viewer predicted: “Looks like poor Tim is also suffering from PTSD.”

A third Coronation Street viewer agreed and wrote: “Tim’s getting PTSD,” followed by a broken heart and crying emoji.

Tim’s escaped death (Credit: ITV)

Could Tim have PTSD?

Tim’s been through the wars recently and his near death experience is bound to have an impact on him.

But, will Tim have more flashbacks? Could Tim be suffering from PTSD?

