Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Stephen’s next murder victim

Could Stephen strike again?

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, July 3), Elaine could be seen getting close with her Tai Chi instructor despite being with Stephen.

She had previously been listening to his advice on how to have a healthy lifestyle whilst in Roy’s.

Now, after watching the scenes, Coronation Street fans have ‘worked out’ who Stephen’s next murder victim is.

Coronation Street's Elaine, Stephen and the Tai Chi instructor are sitting in Roy's
Elaine got close with the Tai Chi instructor (Credit: ITV)

Elaine got close with the Tai Chi instructor

Recently, Elaine’s been enjoying taking part in some Tai Chi classes. However, Stephen’s not been too impressed.

Last night, Elaine and Stephen sat with Elaine’s Tai Chi instructor – Gerry – in Roy’s Rolls. The instructor was telling Elaine how to have a healthy lifestyle and advising her on what foods to eat. Stephen wasn’t taking any of it in.

Afterwards, Elaine was invited for a drink with the instructor as Stephen went off to have a meeting with Gabrielle.

Elaine then arrived home and interrupted Stephen’s meeting, surprised that he was back so early.

Coronation Street's Tai Chi instructor
Could he be next on Stephen’s hit list? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ next Stephen victim

Coronation Street fans reckon that Elaine could ditch Stephen for her Tai Chi instructor. This would ruin Stephen’s plan and cause him to bump the poor instructor off.

One fan wrote: “I was going to say if Elaine cheats on Stephen with Tai Chi man then we’ve got another potential victim but thinking about it Stephen would probably thank him for giving him an excuse to leave her.”

A second fan tweeted: “Not Corrie introducing yet another bit part character to get bumped off by Stephen. Jerry (Gerry?) will be sorry he invited Elaine for a Nojito, still not quite sure what that is. When are they going to take advantage and use Stephen to clear out some of the deadwood?”

Another viewer simply added: “Goodbye, Mr Tai Chi instructor.”

Could Stephen kill Gerry? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Stephen kill the Tai Chi instructor?

If Elaine decides to cheat on Stephen with Gerry the Tai Chi instructor, she could cause chaos.

It would completely ruin Stephen’s plan to get Elaine’s life insurance.

But, will Stephen end up killing Gerry? Is Elaine’s Tai Chi instructor Stephen’s next murder victim?

Coronation Street - Elanie Do Qigong Yoga (28th June 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

